Injured Ayush Mhatre likely to be out of IPL 2026 for three weeks

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Ayush Mhatre is likely to be out of action for three weeks after the batsman tore his left hamstring in Chennai Super Kings defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. The 18-year-old, who has been on a sparkling form, is set to undergo scans on Monday when he reaches Mumbai, where the Super Kings play their next fixture on Thursday.
Mhatre, who came in as Impact Player during the chase, was on 30 off 12 deliveries when he injured his hamstring while running a double. He appeared in pain and was immediately attended by team’s physiotherapist Tommy Simsek. The Indian Express understands that Mhatre’s injury isn’t as bad as one feared with the batsman not experiencing any pain as of now. However, the real extent of the injury would be known only on Monday when he goes for a test. That he has been able to walk without any pain suggests, there is a chance of Mhatre to comeback at a later stage of the tournament.
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Though Mhatre went on to continue batting after being attended by the physio, his inning didn’t last long as he was dismissed soon after. CSK’s batting coach Mike Hussey had revealed Mhatre had torn his hamstring. “Obviously a hamstring tear. I don’t know how bad it is. I’m sure we’ll scan him probably tomorrow or the next day. It looks pretty bad, unfortunately. And he’s going to be a big, big loss because he’s been in really nice touch for us,” Hussey said.
Mhatre’s absence would be a huge blow for CSK. Batting at No 3, the Mumbai batsman has been giving his team solid starts at the top of the order and with Ruturaj Gaikwad struggling, there were deliberations to make him open alongside Sanju Samson.
Given what Mhatre offers to the team, that he continued to bat despite appearing in visible pain came under scrutiny. R Ashwin, on his YouTube channel, questioned the intention. “I hope he is back. But by the look of it, I fear he will be out for a while. While coming into bat, he came with a strap on his knee. For two-three matches now, he has been playing as the impact sub. His injury has been a concern. It couldn’t have been a cramp because he did not field at all. If he had cramps when not fielding, we have to look at his hydration. Okay, let’s assume it was an injury. The physios have gone out and checked him. He was limping, but you are asking him to play another ball and making him run between wickets. Should he have not retired out when he was limping? I don’t understand how they can handle him so carelessly. It was shocking,” Ashwin said.
Chennai, with just two wins from six matches, take on Mumbai Indians in their next match on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.