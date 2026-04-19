Injured Ayush Mhatre likely to be out of IPL 2026 for three weeks

Ayush Mhatre is likely to be out of action for three weeks after the batsman tore his left hamstring in Chennai Super Kings defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. The 18-year-old, who has been on a sparkling form, is set to undergo scans on Monday when he reaches Mumbai, where the Super Kings play their next fixture on Thursday.

Mhatre, who came in as Impact Player during the chase, was on 30 off 12 deliveries when he injured his hamstring while running a double. He appeared in pain and was immediately attended by team’s physiotherapist Tommy Simsek. The Indian Express understands that Mhatre’s injury isn’t as bad as one feared with the batsman not experiencing any pain as of now. However, the real extent of the injury would be known only on Monday when he goes for a test. That he has been able to walk without any pain suggests, there is a chance of Mhatre to comeback at a later stage of the tournament.