Inheritance of hundreds: Aaryavir and Anvay score centuries again

Friday brought pride for two senior statesmen of Indian cricket: Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid. Their sons Aaryavir and Anvay — batting at grounds nine kilometres apart in Vizianagaram — hit big hundreds in the U-19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy. While Aaryavir’s ton for Delhi went in vain, Anvay guided Karnataka to victory against Gujarat.

The 17-year-old Dravid junior, leading his side, smashed 151 off just 100 balls to help chase down a 358-run target (VJD method). Aaryavir, captaining Delhi, struck a 143-ball 173 to take them to 289 but Chandigarh gunned the total down in 41.3 overs.

Though it came in a losing cause, Aaryavir’s knock earned him a spot in the India U-19 squad for next month’s Asia Cup. He was getting good starts in earlier games but had not converted any into three figures before this. That is when Delhi coach Rajeev Nayyar had a word with him.

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“One day before the match, I called him to my room and told him that his competition is not just with his teammates. ‘You have to look around and see who is scoring the most runs in the tournament. Your performance should exceed that’, I said to him,” Nayyar told The Indian Express.

Like his father, Aaryavir is an opener and a natural stroke player. Nayyar thus had to reiterate the importance of getting his eye in against the new ball before upping the ante. “If you get a good start, start seeing the ball well, understand the strengths of the bowler and the behaviour of the wicket, then you can play your shots,” the coach told him.

Nayyar had seen Aaryavir gifting his wicket to the opposition on 40-odd with a lofted shot in a previous match. He did not want the teenager to repeat that. “I told him that beta (son), look, once you get a good start, you shouldn’t throw away your wicket. You are an opener. If you face 100 balls, you can score 160-170 runs because you are a stroke player. For this, you will need patience and you have to stay on the wicket. Determination should be there. So he listened to me.”

There was the added motivation of it being the team’s last game of the league, and the India U-19 squad to be announced. “In the last match, if you score, it is always remembered,” Nayyar reminded Aaryavir, who will turn 19 in three days.

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The coach believes Aaryavir is the full package with his batting, fielding, bowling and leadership qualities. But he does not jump the gun on the likelihood of a senior India call-up in the future. “Look, it is very difficult… Right now he is playing for India Under-19. Yes, his father was a legend and he has some common traits, especially the way he hits spinners for sixes over covers. He has the potential for sure but India (selection) is very far. At some point he’ll play Under-23, then Ranji Trophy, then Duleep Trophy, India A and then India,” Nayyar said. He added a caveat: “Whatever training he is doing right now, he has to increase it every day, and has to be consistent.”

The encouraging sign for him was the disappointment on Aaryavir’s face when he got out. Despite scoring 173 runs, he was sad to miss out on a double ton. The disappointment compounded with the match result. Delhi elected to bat first because their strengths lied with batting, more than bowling. They ended up short by 60-70 runs on a flat deck, and then the bowlers failed to deliver, according to Nayyar.

“It was a perfect batting wicket. There was no grass on it and no bounce. But our bowling was not up to the mark. Fast bowler Pradyuman Sanan, who got five wickets in the last game, could not bowl well today,” he said.