Friday, October 01, 2021
Smriti Mandhana becomes first Indian woman to score ton in D/N Test

The southpaw, who was 80 not out overnight, maintained her composure to reach the landmark on Day Two before getting out for 127.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: October 1, 2021 11:47:43 am
Smriti MandhanaSmriti Mandhana was 80 not out overnight. (CricketAustralia)

Indian women’s cricket team opener Smriti Mandhana became the first Indian woman to score a century in a pink-ball Test on Friday when she played a 127-run knock against Australia in the one-off Pink Ball Test. This is also the first century by an Indian woman on Australian soil.

The southpaw, who was 80 not out overnight, maintained her composure to reach the landmark on Day Two in Carrara, Queensland. She took 171 balls to cross the triple-digit mark and got out for 127 runs. Most of the opening day’s play was washed out due to rain and Mandhana had survived when she was caught off a no-ball in the 46th over of the innings.

The Maharashtra cricketer headlined the opening day with a career-best 80 not out which had elegance written all over it as the Indian women’s cricket team finished on 132 for 1.

Mandhana, who peppered the off-side field repeatedly with some gorgeous shots to reach 80 off 144 balls with 15 boundaries and a six, added 93 for the opening stand with Shafali Verma (31 off 64 balls), who played the second fiddle during their partnership.

Most of the second session’s play was washed out but Mandhana added another 16 runs to surpass her previous best of 78.

 

