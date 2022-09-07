scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

‘We are not the underdogs anymore [after beating India]. We want to win Asia Cup’: Sri Lanka’s Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Sri Lanka's Bhanuka RajapaksaSri Lanka's Bhanuka Rajapaksa celebrates their win in the T20 cricket match of Asia Cup against India, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who made an unbeaten 17 to steer Sri Lanka through a thrilling last-over win against India, has said that they “wanted to prove a point” and “bring smiles to faces” of Sri Lankans struggling through “crisis” at home.

“After the statements we have made [by beating India], we are not underdogs anymore. We have proved that … We were the underdogs from the time we came to the UAE. We all know how good Pakistan and India are good on their day. All we wanted was to prove a point to the world. Especially to our nation. With all the crisis , this is the only thing we could do to bring a smile to their faces.”

Rajapaksa also spoke about how toss plays a crucial role in the matches in Dubai. “UAE has a record of chasing and winning in the night games. 95% of teams chasing wins. I won’t say it got easier but the start gave us momentum. We kept on with the run rate that’s why it became easier.

Rajapaksa said that Sri Lanka are confident that they can go on to win the Asia Cup. “We want to win the title. We are pretty confident, we are backing our team .. if a couple of players come to form, we have a good chance of clinching the title.”

SL vs IND, IND vs SL Sri Lanka’s captain Dasun Shanaka, left, hugs batting partner Bhanuka Rajapaksa to celebrate their win in the T20 cricket match of Asia Cup against India, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

He also spoke about the “embarrassment” of being shot out for 105 against Bangladesh and the players were hungry to bounce back.
“It was embarrassing. We are not a team to be all out for 105. We wanted to prove a point and I think we have done. We have made a statement to ourselves and to the world.

“This is a young team, playing together for the last two years has improved our confidence. The belief in the team is different from what it was 2 years back.”

Sri Lanka Cricket had been struggling for a while in the recent past and the fans were fretting about the lost glory days but this team has given a glimpse of their fighting spirit and collectivism.

Rajapaksa says the team wants to recapture the best days of the past.

“A couple of decades back we had a brand and we want to rebuild that brand now,” Rajapaksa said.

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 10:05:20 am
