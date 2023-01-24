scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Live Score Updates: India eye series sweep in Indore

India vs New Zealand 2023, IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Live Today: Rohit Sharma-led Team India eye win in the third and final ODI in Indore to sweep series against New Zealand.

January 24, 2023 10:22 IST
IND vs NZ | India vs New Zealand | IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Live | Virat KohliIND vs NZ ODI Live Updates: Third ODI is being played at Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium on Tuesday (January 24).

India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Live Scorecard: With 2-0 in the three-match ODI series, Rohit Sharma-led team India are all set to take on Kiwis in the last ODI in Indore. Eyes will also be on the Indian opening pair of Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma. Gill has been in excellent form as he scored a sensational double hundred in the opener, followed by a 40-run knock in the second ODI. Rohit can also display some spark here.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will be desperate to finish the series on a high note. For that to happen, the Black Caps, who are without the services of regular skipper Kane Williamson, will have to address their batting woes.

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Live Score Updates: The 3rd and final ODI is being played in Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium

On the eve of their third and final ODI against New Zealand at the Holkar Stadium on Monday, Chahal kept bowling to Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill at the nets. (AP)

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: The Chahal conundrum: Once the lead spinner for India inlimited-overs, Kuldeep's form and team balance has pushed leg-spinner to the backseat. [Read More]

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Squads (from):

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Finn Allen, Doug Bracewell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi and Blair Tickner.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 10:22 IST
