IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Live Score Updates: India eye series sweep in Indore

India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Live Scorecard: With 2-0 in the three-match ODI series, Rohit Sharma-led team India are all set to take on Kiwis in the last ODI in Indore. Eyes will also be on the Indian opening pair of Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma. Gill has been in excellent form as he scored a sensational double hundred in the opener, followed by a 40-run knock in the second ODI. Rohit can also display some spark here.
New Zealand, on the other hand, will be desperate to finish the series on a high note. For that to happen, the Black Caps, who are without the services of regular skipper Kane Williamson, will have to address their batting woes.