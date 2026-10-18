Indomitable India trounce Zimbabwe to wrap up series

Nyasha Gwanzura had reduced India to 19/4 inside the powerplay with three wickets in the first six overs in the first T20I in Raipur on Friday. On Sunday, Zimbabwe were defending 12 runs fewer than Friday, with Gwanzura again expected to make an impact. But captain Smriti Mandhana and vice-captain Shafali Verma ensured there was no repeat of that stumble, powering India to a nine-wicket win and a 2-0 series win with one game left.

Chasing 103 runs for victory, Shafali set the early tone. She attacked the Zimbabwe bowlers from the word go, picking up boundaries when they offered width or missed their lengths. Her first six came when she whipped a full delivery from Gwanzura over deep mid-wicket, and she continued to put pressure on the spinner by using her feet.

Gwanzura, who had dismantled India’s top order in the first T20I, was taken apart in her third over. Mandhana hit four boundaries in a row before Shafali ended the 21-run over with a four to long-off.

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Shafali was equally aggressive against Tendai Makusha. She slapped a fuller delivery outside off towards long-off for four and backed that with a mistimed six over long-off before smashing another short delivery through the off side for a boundary. By the end of the powerplay, India had raced to 76/0, their second-highest score in the first six overs of a women’s T20I.

The right-hander brought up her fifty from 24 balls by advancing down the wicket to launch Beloved Biza over deep mid-wicket. Next delivery, she again went for a big shot, but did not find the desired connection, holing out at long-on. Her 55 off 25 balls had given India the explosive start they needed.

Mandhana played the perfect supporting role. She was watchful early, allowing Shafali to take the attack to the bowlers, but began opening up once settled. Gwanzura was taken apart in the fourth over as Mandhana struck four boundaries, using her feet for one, pulling another through backward square leg and punching two more through the off side.

Zimbabwe’s bowlers struggled to find the right lengths once Shafali and Mandhana got going. Gwanzura, who had taken three wickets in the first game, went wicketless this time, conceding 42 runs in her three overs. It was a very different outing for the bowler who had caused India so much trouble on Friday.

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The opening pair put on 96, with both playing their part in different ways. Shafali took the attack to the bowlers, while Mandhana rotated the strike and kept things moving at the other end. It was their 37th 50-plus stand together.

Mandhana then finished the chase with a six over long-off, staying unbeaten on 47 off 25 balls and sealing a commanding win.

Earlier, Niki Prasad, who had scored an unbeaten 39 in the first T20I, made an impact with the ball this time. The 20-year-old took two wickets with her first two international deliveries, dismissing Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano for 34 and then trapping Nyasha Gwanzura lbw to become the first Indian woman to take two wickets with the first two balls of her T20I career.

Prasad also made an impact in the field, taking a low catch at long-on to dismiss Michelle Mavunga off Sree Charani’s bowling.

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Mugeri-Tiripano had given Zimbabwe something to build around after they reached only 20/2 in the powerplay. She used the sweep and reverse sweep effectively and made 34 off 32 balls, with five fours. Her 45-run stand with captain Josephine Nkomo was Zimbabwe’s best partnership before Prasad broke it.

India’s bowlers then kept the innings under control. Kranti Gaud finished with 1/15 from four overs, Deepti Sharma took 1/13 from three, while Nandani Sharma and Sree Charani claimed a wicket each. Nkomo tried to keep the innings moving after Mugeri-Tiripano’s dismissal but was eventually run out for 27.

Zimbabwe finished on 102/8, leaving India a modest target. This time, there was no scare. Shafali made sure of that from the outset, Mandhana steadied the chase, and India completed a comprehensive win with several balls to spare.

Brief Scores: Zimbabwe 102/8 in 20 overs (Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano 34, Josephine Nkomo 27; Niki Prasad 2/7) lost to India 104/1 in 8.5 overs (Shafali Verma 55, Smriti Mandhana 47 not out) by 9 wickets.