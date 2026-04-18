‘Indirectly telling Rinku Singh that you don’t trust him at all’: Former India batter slams KKR tactics

Former India batter Manoj Tiwary slammed the Kolkata Knight Riders management for the poor handling of vice-captain Rinku Singh during the IPL 2026 season.

Suffering their fifth defeat in six games against the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Friday night, Tiwary questioned KKR’s decision to hold Rinku back in the batting order, even behind spin-bowling all-rounder Anukul Roy.

Despite suffering a batting collapse, KKR only sent Rinku out to bat at number 7. The left-hander fell for one off two deliveries as the Titans bowled them out for 180 in 20 overs.

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