World Cup 2019: India’s squad to be selected on April 15 in Mumbai

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) along with the BCCI have decided to select the 15-member Indian squad for the ICC World Cup 2019 on April 15 in Mumbai.

The BCCI took the decision to select the squad eight days ahead of the deadline for announcing the World Cup squads, which is April 23. It is believed that the selectors wanted the players included in the squad to have more time to mentally prepare themselves for the big tournament.

India skipper Virat Kohli is most likely to attend the meeting as he would be in the city to lead his IPL side Royal Challengers Bangalore against Mumbai Indians on the same evening.

Chief selector MSK Prasad had said earlier that if they pick the right team with right intentions, the results would be right. “This selection committee definitely can pride that we have developed enough bench strength in all departments of the game. We don’t need to lose sleep to pick a team, as we will be picking the best team with best possible combinations that can give us the best results,” he said in an interview to Indian Express.

Meanwhile, the BCCI said that they will be receiving settlements of Rs 2.09 crore from Cricket Australia after reconciliation of accounts for the past 10 years. “There have been discussions on accounts settlements over all the past bilateral series between India and Australia. We are supposed to get Rs 2.09 crore. The discussions are still on. The office bearers will again meet the CoA on April 20,” a BCCI official was quoted by PTI on Monday.

The World Cup will kickstart on May 30 in England.