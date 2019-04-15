‘Ambati Rayudu must be shattered,’ cricket fraternity on India’s World Cup squad

The probable prospects for the No. 4 position – Ambati Rayudu and Rishabh Pant were left out from the 15-man World Cup squad. In place of Pant, Dinesh Karthik will take the charge as the team’s second wicketkeeper.

The chairman of selectors MSK Prasad after announcing the squad said that the second wicket-keeper will only get a chance to play in case MS Dhoni sustains an injury. Keeping this in mind the selection committee decided to pick Karthik over Pant as the former’s glovework can prove to be handy in crucial encounters.

However, former cricketers and pundits were perplexed at the team selection as no fixed candidate has been picked for the most debatable number four spot. While few felt that it was a harsh decision to drop Rayudu, many also believed that Pant should have been included in the 15-member squad.

The side will be led by Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be the vice-captain. The 15-man squad is a combination of six batsman, four all-rounders, and five bowlers.

The batting unit will be spearheaded by the skipper himself and he will be supported by Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rohit, and MS Dhoni.

In the bowling unit, the team has opted for three seamers instead of four. Therefore, it makes the role of Hardik Pandya and Vijay Shankar more crucial as one out of the two will have to step in as the fourth seamer.

Here are a few reactions:

Ambati Rayudu must be shattered though. His place was deemed certain and he had even quit 4 day cricket to focus on this. But form is such a cruel mistress. The harder he tried the more he seemed to struggle. My heart goes out to him. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 15 April 2019

So, India has picked Shankar as #4 option. Without really knowing if it’ll work. DK will play only when Dhoni isn’t available. And no fourth seamer. Interesting choices. Hope it works. ????Good luck ???? #CWC — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 15 April 2019

Feel Rishabh Pant should have been included. #CWC19 — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) 15 April 2019

High voltage expectations from this group. Clearly they've chosen experience and patience in the form of @DineshKarthik. Middle order will be very interesting to see @klrahul11/@DineshKarthik could be at number 4. Rest seems sorted with @JadhavKedar and @msdhoni at number 5/6. — R P Singh ????? ?????? ???? (@rpsingh) 15 April 2019

India World Cup squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami