India’s unbeaten Test record comes to end, New Zealand claim 100th win: Stats

New Zealand beat India by 10 wickets in the 1st Test in Wellington. (Twitter/ICC) New Zealand beat India by 10 wickets in the 1st Test in Wellington. (Twitter/ICC)

India surrendered to a 10-wicket defeat to New Zealand in the 1st Test in Wellington on Monday, bringing their nine-match unbeaten streak to an end. The last time they had lost a Test match had been in Australia in December 2018.

# This is only the second time India have lost a Test after batting first under Virat Kohli.

By innings & 159 runs vs Eng Lord’s 2018

By 10 wickets vs NZ Wellington 2019/20 *

# This is New Zealand’s 100th Test win. The number of matches taken by them to get to 100 wins shows how much progress they have made as a cricketing nation in recent years.

Total tests taken by New Zealand for:

0 to 10 wins – 128

10 to 20 wins – 35

20 to 30 wins – 48

30 to 40 wins – 50

40 to 50 wins – 33

50 to 60 wins – 29

60 to 70 wins – 42

70 to 80 wins – 32

80 to 90 wins – 24

90 to 100 wins – 18

# New Zealand are the seventh team to get to the landmark of 100 Test wins. They are the fourth team to get to the landmark in this century. England, Australia and West Indies had reached the mark in the 20th century. India reached 100 Test wins in 2009 and were the sixth nation to get there.

Matches to 100 Test wins:

199 Australia (1951)

241 England (1939)

266 West Indies (1988)

310 South Africa (2006)

320 Pakistan (2006)

432 India (2009)

441 New Zealand (2020)

