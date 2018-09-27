Asia Cup 2018: India remain unbeaten on road to final

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have been successful in giving India a good start throughout the tournament. (Source: PTI) Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan have been successful in giving India a good start throughout the tournament. (Source: PTI)

Returning from a gruelling two-month long tour of England, India began their Asia Cup title defence in UAE under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. Under testing conditions, the men in blue started their Asia Cup campaign against Hong Kong, before taking on arch-rivals Pakistan and then facing Bangladesh and Afghanistan in the super fours. However, each team that came in its path had to face defeat as India maintained an unbeaten run in the tournament. On Friday, Rohit and his boys will look forward to maintaining the winning run and clinch the Asia Cup for the seventh time. Before that let’s take a look at India’s road to the finals-

India vs Hong Kong, 4th Match, Group A: India won by 26 runs

Hong Kong openers Nizakat Khan and skipper Anshuman Rath played exceptionally to forge a 174 run opening partnership. (Source: PTI Photo) Hong Kong openers Nizakat Khan and skipper Anshuman Rath played exceptionally to forge a 174 run opening partnership. (Source: PTI Photo)

As India opened its Asia Cup campaign against Hong Kong it was considered more of a dress rehearsal than an actual contest. However, things turned out to be slightly different as Hong Kong restricted India to 285/7 in 50 overs. Shikhar Dhawan scored a fine century to return to form after a dismal Test series in England.

In response, Hong Kong openers Nizakat Khan and skipper Anshuman Rath played exceptionally to forge a 174 run opening partnership. However, Anshuman departed for 73 which led to a batting collapse for the minnows. Hong Kong kept on losing wickets as the required run rate escalated. Hong Kong managed 259 runs in their 50 overs, thus failing to clinch the biggest upset of the tournament or maybe the year.

India vs Pakistan, 5th Match, Group A: India won by 8 wickets

Pakistan were all-out for 162 as Indian pacers ran riot from the start. (Source: PTI/File Photo) Pakistan were all-out for 162 as Indian pacers ran riot from the start. (Source: PTI/File Photo)

India vs Pakistan clashes are anticipated to be blockbuster fixtures. But Pakistan batsmen failed to deliver as Indian pacers ran riot from the start. Kedar Jadhav later joined the party and did further damage to the Pakistan batting line-up. Pakistan were all-out for 162 as Bhuvneshwar and Jadhav shared three wickets each. In response, India reached the target in just 29 overs with the openers helping the team by building an 86-run partnership.

India vs Bangladesh, Super Four, Match 1: India won by 7 wickets

Ravindra Jadeja ’s 4/29 helped India restrict Bangladesh for 173. (AP Photo)

Injuries to Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, and Shradul Thakur compounded India’s woes. But Ravindra Jadeja stepped up and came to India’s rescue. Jadeja’s 4/29 helped India restrict Bangladesh for 173. India successfully chased down the target in 36.2 overs.

India vs Pakistan, Super Four, Match 3: India won by 9 wickets

India defeated Pakistan by 9 wickets as both Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan scored their respective centuries. (Source: BCCI/Twitter) India defeated Pakistan by 9 wickets as both Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan scored their respective centuries. (Source: BCCI/Twitter)

Another India versus Pakistan encounter but yet again India dominated their neighbours by outplaying them in all three departments. Set with a target of 238, India chased it down comfortably with nine wickets still in hand. Both Dhawan and Rohit scored their respective centuries as the win helped India secure a spot in the finals.

India vs Afghanistan, Super Four, Match 5: Match tied

Mohammad Shahzad’s blistering 124 runs in 116 balls spurred Afghanistan to 252/8 in 50 overs. (AP Photo) Mohammad Shahzad’s blistering 124 runs in 116 balls spurred Afghanistan to 252/8 in 50 overs. (AP Photo)

The match was dubbed as a dead-rubber but it turned out to be one of the most thrilling clashes of the Asia Cup 2018. Mohammad Shahzad’s blistering 124 runs in 116 balls spurred Afghanistan to 252/8 in 50 overs. But the match ended in a tie, as Ravindra Jadeja was dismissed in the second last delivery of the 50th over and India failed to score 253

