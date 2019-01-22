India’s U-19 World Cup triumph chosen as Fan’s Moment of the Year at ICC Awards

The Indian Under 19 cricket team’s victory at the 2018 U19 World Cup in New Zealand was declared as the fan’s Moment of the Year by the ICC. India, led by Prithvi Shaw, beat the Australian under 19 squad by a comfortable margin of eight wickets in the final in New Zealand to win the title for a record fourth time. “India winning the ICC U19 World Cup in New Zealand has been voted as the Fans’ Moment of the Year with 48 per cent of the votes,” said the ICC in a statement.

India, who were coached by the former senior team captain Rahul Dravid, were virtually untested on their way to the final. Shubman Gill, who is currently with the Indian team touring New Zealand for an ODI series, was India’s highest scorer with 372 runs at an average of 124. Anukul Roy was the highest wicket taker in the tournament with 14 while Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi got nine each.

Australia were their first and last opponents in the tournament and they cruised to victory on both occassions. India beat the three-time champions by 100 runs in the opener. They proceeded to beat the other two teams in their group, Zimbabwe and Papua New Guinea, by 10 wickets each.

In the quarter finals, India beat Bangladesh by 131 runs whle the semi-final was against Pakistan which they won by a whopping 203 runs. India had made 272 batting first and in reply, Pakistan were bundled out for 69.

Six players from the squad have gone on to bag lucrative IPL contracts. Prithvi Shaw has gone on to make his Test debut for India and even scored a century in his very first match. He was man of the series of that rubber against West Indies.

Shubman Gill, on the other hand, went into overdrive in First Class and List A cricket after the tournament, plundering runs in the Ranji Trophy for Punjab and India A. He has been selected for the limited overs squad that are set to tour New Zealand starting with the first ODI on January 23.