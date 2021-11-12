India’s Test squad for NZ series announced, Ajinkya Rahane to lead

India’s Test squad for the upcoming series against New Zealand was announced on Friday. The All-India Senior Selection Committee picked the squad for the two-match Test series starting from November 25.

Newly appointed T20 captain and regular opener Rohit Sharma, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, and pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have all been rested as part of BCCI’s workload management policy.

“Virat Kohli will join the squad for the second Test and will lead the team,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer made a comeback in the Test squad along with off-spinner Jayant Yadav.

India will play New Zealand in three T20Is (November 17, 19 and 21) and two Tests (November 25-29 and December 3-7). The first Test will be played at Kanpur and the second will take place at Mumbai.

India’s Test squad for NZ series: Ajinkya Rahane (c), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vc), Shubman Gill, S Iyer, Wriddiman Saha (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, J Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Mohd Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.

Rohit Sharma will be leading the side in the T20I series against New Zealand. The squad for the series was officially announced on Tuesday, with Virat Kohli, who has stepped down from T20I captaincy, being rested. Among the other notable exclusions are all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja as well as pacer Mohammed Shami. With the squad announcement coming right after a dismal outing for Team India that saw them crash out of the T20 World Cup, there was much talk of infusion of new faces.

In keeping with that sentiment and perhaps with an eye on the impending T20 World Cup in Australia next year, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Venkatesh Iyer, who have scored heavily in the IPL this year, have been brought in.

India’s T20I squad vs NZ:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj