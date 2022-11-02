scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

ICC Rankings: Suryakumar Yadav becomes world’s No.1 T20I batter

Yadav overtook Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan to become just the second Indian player to hold the top T20I batter ranking.

T20 WCIndia's Suryakumar Yadav overtook Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan. (AP Photo)

The swashbuckling Suryakumar Yadav on Wednesday became the world’s number one batter in T20 Internationals, rising to the top on the back of his incredible form in recent times. Yadav overtook Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan to become just the second Indian player to hold the top T20I batter ranking.

Since beginning his T20I journey for India in March last year, Yadav has quickly established himself as one of the best batters in the shortest format of the game, scoring one century and 11 fifties from 37 appearances for his country.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

The 32-year-old Yadav has also played 13 ODIs for India. Yadav has accumulated 863 points with Rizwan at 842 points. New Zealand’s Devon Conway completes the top three with 792 points.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...Premium
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...
Arif Mohammad Khan is overreaching in his role as governorPremium
Arif Mohammad Khan is overreaching in his role as governor
Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing amid domestic, global turmoil: Significance of ...Premium
Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing amid domestic, global turmoil: Significance of ...
UPSC Key- November 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tragedy and Accountabili...Premium
UPSC Key- November 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tragedy and Accountabili...

First published on: 02-11-2022 at 03:06:55 pm
Next Story

Ashneer Grover not a part of Shark Tank India 2, fans say ‘ye dogalapan hai’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup: South Africa defeat India by 5 wickets
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 02: Latest News