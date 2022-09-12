scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

India name 15-man squad for T20 World Cup: Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel return, Shami on standby

Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel are back in India's 15-man squad for T20 World Cup.

All-India Senior Selection Committee announced the squad for the T20 World Cup. (Photo: BCCI/Twitter)

On Monday, the All-India Senior Selection Committee assembled for a meeting and declared India’s squads for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia and for the T20I series against Australia and South Africa at home. They have also named Mohd. Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, and Deepak Chahar as standby players. Ravindra Jadeja has not been included in the T20 World Cup squad as he’s still recovering from injury.

The ICC T20 World Cup in Australia will start from October 16 and India will play their first match against Pakistan on October 23. The two players, who missed out on World Cup berth were pacer Avesh Khan and leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who was pipped by senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Team India will be locking horns against Australia in a three-match T20I series starting from September 20 at Mohali. Also, the home series against South Africa will start from September 28. Bhuvneshwar will miss the South Africa series while Hardik and Arshdeep will skip the Australia series. Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be reporting to the NCA for conditioning-related work during the course of the home series against Australia and South Africa.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...Premium
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development ReportPremium
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development Report
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...Premium
‘Many small steps by government over last few years structurally setting ...

India Squad for Australia T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

India squad for South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Shami, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-09-2022 at 05:26:01 pm
Next Story

Delhi This Week: From poetry to paintings and photographs

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel return, Shami on standby
T20 World Cup India squad

Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel return, Shami on standby

Ghulam Nabi Azad's Article 370 stand makes supporters wary in Kashmir

Ghulam Nabi Azad's Article 370 stand makes supporters wary in Kashmir

Tejashwi Yadav: Cong still largest Oppn party; Nitish, Lalu to meet Sonia

Tejashwi Yadav: Cong still largest Oppn party; Nitish, Lalu to meet Sonia

Not unhappy, party has given me everything: Ajit Pawar on Delhi episode

Not unhappy, party has given me everything: Ajit Pawar on Delhi episode

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

On 21st anniversary of 9/11, the story of a miraculous escape
Eye

On 21st anniversary of 9/11, the story of a miraculous escape

Premium
Airtel 5G roll out starts soon, existing SIMs will support 5G network

Airtel 5G roll out starts soon, existing SIMs will support 5G network

Police complaint against MP Navneet Rana for defaming man alleging 'love jihad'

Police complaint against MP Navneet Rana for defaming man alleging 'love jihad'

What’s 'designer vagina', mentioned in Fabulous Lives of B'wood Wives?
Health Specials

What’s 'designer vagina', mentioned in Fabulous Lives of B'wood Wives?

What makes your brain different from a Neanderthal’s?

What makes your brain different from a Neanderthal’s?

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Premium
How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries
'Soft policing'

How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries

Premium

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Sri Lanka win Asia Cup for 6th time, defeat Pakistan by 23 runs
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 12: Latest News