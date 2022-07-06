scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 06, 2022

India’s squad for Windies ODIs announced: Dhawan to lead; Rohit, Kohli, Bumrah, Pant, Hardik given rest

The first three ODIs against the West Indies will be played at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Updated: July 6, 2022 4:18:33 pm
Shikhar dhawan is making a return to the team India. (File)

India have announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series in West Indies where Shikhar Dhawan will be captaining the side while Ravindra Jadeja will be his deputy. India will lock horns in three ODIs in Trinidad, which will begin from July 22.

Indian stalwarts like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Shami, and Hardik Pandya have been given rest. After losing the 5th Test against England, the Indian team are currently in England gearing up for the T20I series.

England rode unbeaten hundreds by Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow to pull off their highest successful chase, coasting to a series-levelling seven-wicket victory in the rearranged fifth Test against India at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

The first three ODIs against the West Indies will be played at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. The men in blue led by Rohit Sharma are ready to roar against England in the three T20I series starting from Thursday.

Squad:

Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

