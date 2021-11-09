scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 09, 2021
Rohit Sharma named T20 captain as India announce squad for NZ series; Virat Kohli rested

India are set to play 3 T20Is starting from 17th November, 2021.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: November 9, 2021 7:58:28 pm
India's Jasprit Bumrah, second left, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of Scotland's captain Kyle Coetzer, left, during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Scotland in Dubai, UAE, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (File)

The Indian T20I team which will play against New Zealand in the upcoming series has been made official on Tuesday. Rohit Sharma named captain of India’s T20 squad for series against New Zealand. Virat Kohli has been rested, Hardik Pandya has been dropped.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked a 16-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand. India are set to play 3 T20Is starting from 17th November, 2021.

The sqaud:

India’s T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj

India sign off T20 World Cup campaign with 9-wicket win over Namibia
