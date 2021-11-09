Rohit Sharma named T20 captain as India announce squad for NZ series; Virat Kohli rested

India's Jasprit Bumrah, second left, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of Scotland's captain Kyle Coetzer, left, during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Scotland in Dubai, UAE, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (File)

The Indian T20I team which will play against New Zealand in the upcoming series has been made official on Tuesday. Rohit Sharma named captain of India’s T20 squad for series against New Zealand. Virat Kohli has been rested, Hardik Pandya has been dropped.