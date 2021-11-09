Rohit Sharma named T20 captain as India announce squad for NZ series; Virat Kohli rested

Updated: November 9, 2021 7:58:28 pm
The Indian T20I team which will play against New Zealand in the upcoming series has been made official on Tuesday. Rohit Sharma named captain of India’s T20 squad for series against New Zealand. Virat Kohli has been rested, Hardik Pandya has been dropped.
The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked a 16-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand. India are set to play 3 T20Is starting from 17th November, 2021.
The sqaud:
India’s T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-