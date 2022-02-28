India’s schedule at ICC Women’s World Cup, Live Streaming details: All you need to know

The ICC Women’s Cricket ODI World Cup 2022 begins on Friday, 4 March, in New Zealand. The World Cup will see a total of eight teams battle it out over the duration of 29 days.

In a relief for India, opener Smriti Mandhana has been cleared to play at the World Cup after taking a blow to the head during the team’s first warm-up fixture against South Africa. Mandhana has so far scored 2461 runs in 64 ODIs, including four centuries.

In the warm-up against against South Africa, India posted 244 for 9 after a century from Harmanpreet Kaur and Yastika Bhatia’s 58. Luus and Laura Wolvaardt made half-centuries for South Africa but they couldn’t get the team across the line, as left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad picked up 4 for 46 in 10 overs.

India are scheduled to play another warm-up, against West Indies, before beginning their World Cup campaign against Pakistan on March 6.

India Squad: The Indian squad for the 2022 World Cup will be led by Mithali Raj with Harmanpreet Kaur as her deputy. Squad: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smirti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Taniya Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav

India Schedule:

India vs Pakistan – 6th March – 6:30 am IST

New Zealand vs India – 10th March – 6:30 am IST

India vs West Indies – 12th March – 6:30 am IST

England vs India – 16th March – 6:30 am IST

Australia vs India – 19th March 2022 – 6:30 am IST

Bangladesh vs India – 22nd March 2022 – 6:30 am IST

India vs South Africa – 27th March 2022 – 6:30 am IST

Meanwhile, four-time World Cup winners and the defending champions, England have a strong side going into the tournament in New Zealand. One of the most successful sides in women’s ODIs since the end of the last Women’s World Cup, the team will be led by the 2017 World Cup-winning skipper Heather Knight.

Veterans Nat Sciver, Katherine Brunt – Player of the Match in the last final, Anya Shrubsole and Player of the tournament in the 2017 tournament Tammy Beaumont still remain an integral part of the unit.

The ICC Women’s Cricket ODI World Cup 2022 is now just over a week away. Scheduled to be played in New Zealand from 4th March 2022 to 3rd April 2022, the World Cup will see a total of 8 teams battle it out over the duration of 29 days.

England squad: Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt

The Women’s World Cup will be played in a round-robin format, with every team playing each other once. The top four teams after the league stage will move to the semifinals. The winners of the two semi finals will then clash in the all-important final on 3rd April, 2022 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

All the eight teams:

New Zealand, India, England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, Pakistan, Bangladesh

Full schedule:

New Zealand vs West Indies (6.30 am), March 4, Tauranga

Bangladesh vs South Africa (2.30 am), March 5, Dunedin

Australia vs England (6.30 am), March 5, Hamilton

Pakistan vs India (6.30 am), March 6, Tauranga

New Zealand vs Bangladesh (2.30 am), March 7, Dunedin

Australia vs Pakistan (6.30 am), March 8, Tauranga

West Indies vs England (2.30 am), March 9, Dunedin

India vs New Zealand (6.30 am), March 10, Hamilton

Pakistan vs South Africa (6.30 am), March 11, Tauranga

India vs West Indies ( 6.30 am), March 12, Hamilton

New Zealand vs Australia (2.30 am), March 13, Wellington

South Africa vs England (6.30 am), March 14, Tauranga

Pakistan vs Bangladesh (2.30 am), March 14, Hamilton

Australia vs West Indies (6.30 am), Match 15, Tauranga

India vs England (6.30 am), March 16, Wellington

New Zealand vs South Africa (6.30 am), March 17, Hamilton

Bangladesh vs West Indies (2.30 am), March 18, Tauranga

India vs Australia (6.30 am), March 19, Auckland

New Zealand vs England (2.30 am), March 20, Auckland

West Indies vs Pakistan (6.30 am), March 21, Hamilton

India vs Bangladesh (6.30 am), March 22, Hamilton

South Africa vs West Indies (2.30 am), March 24, Wellington

England vs Pakistan (6.30 am), March 24, Wellington

Bangladesh vs Australia (2.30 am), March 25, Christchurch

New Zealand vs Pakistan (2.30 am), March 26, Wellington

England vs Bangladesh (2.30 am), March 27, Christchurch

India vs South Africa (6.30 am), March 27, Wellington

Semi-Final 1 (2.30 am), March 30, Christchurch

Semi-Final 2 (6.30 am), March 31, Wellington

Final (6.30 am), April 3, Christchurch

Where can the World Cup matches be watched in India?

You can catch all the LIVE action on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can the World Cup matches be livestreamed in India?

You can catch the LIVE streaming of the World Cup matches on Disney+Hotstar.