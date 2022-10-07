India’s Non-Playing 16 at the T20 world cup

🔴Rahul Dravid (Head Coach)

The Wall of his time, Dravid’s path to taking charge of India was inevitable. Appointed Head Coach post Ravi Shastri’s end of tenure, Dravid is tasked with finding the right squad and perfect balance in Australia in his first big ICC challenge. Unlike the whirlwind Shastri, Dravid’s stylesheet is plenty of pep talk and long meetings.

🔴Vikram Rathour (Batting coach)

The former India opener has been on the selection committee earlier, and later appointed batting coach. Rathour has gained trust of not only Dravid, but players too who open up to him easily. The former opener plans batting schedules in practice sessions and corrects flaws with help of the video analyst.

🔴Paras Mhambrey (Bowling coach)

A former Mumbai and India pacer, Mhambrey has been in Dravid’s team since India under 19 coaching days in 2016. The first person Dravid picked was Mhambrey after collaborating for India under 19, India A and later senior Indian team. A silent worker, Mhambrey has given players the desired space they asked for.

🔴Arun Kanade (Masseuse)

Kanade has been part of the Indian team for more than five years after a stint with IPL side Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Kanade, a Mumbai boy shares a great rapport with Virat Kohli and other senior players. His main task is to ensure players, especially bowlers’ muscles are relaxed before every game.

🔴Hari Mohan (Team video analyst)

Hari has been part of the Indian team since Rahul Dravid took charge as coach. Apart from providing data to Indian team coaches, his role is also to provide data on weaknesses and strengths of opponent teams too. His role is to provide visual support to players and teams before every game. He is busiest on non-match days.

🔴T Dilip (Fielding coach)

The 39-year-old was with the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru since Rahul Dravid took charge. He doesn’t have first class cricket experience but is a Level-III coach having steered Hyderabad Ranji and India A sides, earning his promotion in Sri Lanka. When Dravid became head coach, Dilip was included in the support staff.

🔴Dayanand Garani (Throwdown professional)

In 2020, Garani started as a throwdown specialist after working with KXIP, flying out to Australia after the regular Raghu, tested Covid-positive. A Civic Police Volunteer in Kolkata Police he was a medium pacer once, took up a throw-down course and worked with the Andhra Ranji team. He comes from remote Jamatiya village in East Midnapore district.

🔴Dr. Charles Minz (Team Doctor)

A Pune based general physician, who has worked as a consultant with teams like IPL’s Pune Super Giants, Puneri Paltan in the Pro Kabaddi League and Pune FC in Indian Super League. In 2020 he was roped in by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) where his biggest task was to maintain a healthy bio-bubble during the IPL.

🔴Soham Desai (Strength coach)

Desai has been strength and conditioning coach of the Indian team since being roped into NCA in 2017 after clearing the NCA exam and a stint with Gujarat. As a S&C trainer, Desai ensures player fitness and is responsible for different kinds of fitness drills so that players take the field fighting fit. He also plans dietary guidelines for the team.

🔴Paddy Upton (Mental coach)

Upton was roped in by BCCI on Dravid’s request. Part of India’s 2011 World Cup-winning set-up, he had been mental conditioning coach and strategic leadership coach between 2008 and 2011, developing a fine rapport with a lot of players, including Dravid. Later, the two worked together as coaches in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals.

🔴Rajlaxmi Arora (Producer – BCCI media)

Arora has been working in the Indian board as producer and is responsible for videos uploaded on the board website. Her primary role is to arrange interviews of Indian team players on tour. Interestingly, in 2019, she was made head of BCCI’s internal complaints committee which deals with sexual harrasment.

🔴Kamlesh Jain (Head Physiotherapist)

Jain took over as Head Physiotherapist of the Indian team after Nitin Patel moved to NCA in Bengaluru. Jain has earlier worked with Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. His biggest challenge came few days back when deciding whether to allow Jasprit Bumrah to board flight with the Indian team or not for T20 World Cup.

🔴Moulin Parikh (Media Manager)

A former journalist in charge of sending all information to the press during the World Cup. He also oversees press conferences and asks questions during interviews conducted by board’s BCCI.tv. Parikh has to coordinate with official broadcasters on which player or coach has to be interviewed during pre or post game.

🔴Nuwan Seneviratne (Throwdown specialist)

The left-handed Sri Lankan was roped in as a throwdown specialist in 2018 to help Indian batsmen combat Pakistan’s left-arm pacers, Mohammad Amir and Junaid Khan. India continued his services. The 42-year-old has worked with Sri Lanka for a decade as the senior team’s fielding coach before 2018.

🔴Yogesh Parmar (Assisant Physio)

Parmar’s an old hand in BCCI, having worked in the NCA, and with India under 19 team supporting Jain behind the scenes. He is the first person to fix bowlers’ issues and monitor progress of those injured. He keeps tabs on workload management and works round the clock behind the scenes himself.

🔴Ravindra Doiphode (Security Liaison Officer)

A retired ACP of Mumbai, Doiphode’s job is to ensure unwanted elements remain far from players and that any person of interest doesn’t contact players to fix or compromise any game. If any player receives any offer or unwanted request, they first report to the ACU officer who then takes it up to higher authorities.