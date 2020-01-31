India’s lucky charm Manish Pandey: New Zealand’s Super Over nightmare returns in 4th T20I

India’s Manish Pandey bats during the Twenty/20 cricket international between India and New Zealand in Wellington. (AP) India’s Manish Pandey bats during the Twenty/20 cricket international between India and New Zealand in Wellington. (AP)

India beat New Zealand in a Super Over showdown for the second consecutive match in the 4th T20I in Wellington on Friday to go 4-0 up in the bilateral series. The hosts were in the driving seat for a major part of the match but managed to lose their way in the last over of the regulation 20 overs to find themselves playing another Super Over – which they lost, again.

4 – The number of matches involving New Zealand which have gone into the Super Over since the ODI World Cup final in July last year. New Zealand have turned up on the losing side of all four matches. The World Cup final was lost on the basis of the boundary rule, forcing a widespread discussion on the rule and the consequent changing of the rule. New Zealand’s Super Over luck, however, has not changed.

18 – The number of consecutive T20Is India have won when Manish Pandey has been part of the playing XI. Pandey played a good hand with the bat in the Indian innings on Friday. His 36-ball 50 was the highest score from the visiting side. Pandey has also turned out to be a lucky charm for India. They have not lost a T20I since March 2018 whenever Pandey has been part of the team.

4000 – KL Rahul reached 4000 runs in the T20 format during Friday’s match. Getting to the mark in 117 innings, he is the fastest Indian and the fourth fastest batsman in the world to reach 4000 runs in this format. The previous fastest Indian to 4000 T20 runs was Virat Kohli.

411- Colin Munro is now the highest run-getter against India in T20Is, going past Aaron Finch’s tally of 405 runs. Only these two batsmen have run tallies of more than 400 runs in T20Is against India.

0 – The number of times any side has claimed a 5-0 series win in a bilateral T20I series. India will be aiming to make a clean sweep and do exactly that when the two teams meet for the final match of the series on Sunday.

