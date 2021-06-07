India’s limited overs tour of Sri Lanka to be played between July 13-25

scorecardresearch
Monday, June 07, 2021
By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: June 7, 2021 7:38:24 pm
india vs sri lanka 2021 schedule, india tour of sri lanka 2021, ind vs sl 2021, ind vs sl odi series, shikhar dhawan captaincy, shreyas iyer captaincy,Shikhar Dhawan is one of the few candidates for ODI captaincy on SL tour (Source: PTI)

India will play three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals in Sri Lanka between July 13 to 25, broadcaster Sony announced on Monday.

Indian selectors are expected to pick plenty of fringe players for the limited overs tour with Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya in the fray for leading the side. A fully-fit Shreyas Iyer is another captaincy option.

Sony Sports announced the schedule via social media.

“Indian waves will crash against the Sri Lankan shore with #JeetneKiZid,” the channel tweeted with the schedule.

The ODIs will take place on July 13, 16 and 18 while the T20Is will be played on July 21, 23 and 25. The venues for the the games are yet to be announced.

It will be a rare occasion when two India squads will be playing in different countries at the same time. The Virat Kohli-led side will be preparing for the five-match Test series against England at the same time.

The Test squad is already in the UK for the World Test Championships final against New Zealand from June 18 while the England series begins on August 4.

