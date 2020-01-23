India’s growing list of injured players puts injury management under scanner yet again

India’s Shikhar Dhawan uses a sling to rest his arm during the presentation ceremony after their win in the third one-day international cricket match between India and Australia in Bangalore. (AP Photo) India’s Shikhar Dhawan uses a sling to rest his arm during the presentation ceremony after their win in the third one-day international cricket match between India and Australia in Bangalore. (AP Photo)

Shikhar Dhawan’s shoulder injury has once again brought Indian cricket’s injury management system back in focus. This is not the first time that an important member of the national cricket team has been plagued by a spate of injuries.

In the recent past, Team India has dealt with a series of injuries to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah. Dhawan’s spell on the sidelines is the third occasion since he suffered an injury in June 2019 (on his left thumb).

With such frequent breakdowns, addressing these issues is indeed the need of the hour for the cricket’s apex governing body in India.

Last year, the National Cricket Academy (NCA) faced flak for the injury management of players like Wriddhiman Saha and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. To rectify the issues, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is also set to get help from a medical panel to monitor injuries.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya and premium pacer Jasprit Bumrah added to the NCA’s woes by choosing personal rehabilitation over recovering in Bengaluru.

Ishant Sharma has also twisted his ankle while appealing for a wicket during the Ranji match which caused his ouster from the New Zealand series.

The NCA had failed to detect Bhuvneshwar’s sports hernia and was also at the receiving end of criticism when it came to light that Bumrah and Hardik were taking outside help for their recovery rather relying on the NCA staff.

The need for a medical panel was discussed at the NCA’s recent meeting which was attended by all the BCCI-officer bearers, including president Sourav Ganguly and NCA cricket head Rahul Dravid.

To aid their woes, BCCI had bought around 30 wearable Athlete Management System (AMS) devices to monitor the workload of the 25 centrally contracted players. Unfortunately, due to the lack of enough AMS devices, players like Deepak Chahar will miss out being constantly monitored because he is not a part of that pool.

However, the NCA has a total pool of around 50 cricketers whose workload is being monitored in various other ways.

If BCCI hopes to continue to have a relentless pace attack at its disposal, it would have to come up with a uniform system to monitor the players across all states.

LIST OF INJURED INDIAN PLAYERS:

Hardik Pandya (now rehab at NCA)

Shikhar Dhawan (shoulder injury)

Ishant Sharma (ankle tear)

Bhuvaneshwar Kumar (hernia surgery)

Deepak Chahar (back injury)

