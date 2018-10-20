India’s chances in Australia hinge on pacers’ fitness, first Test result: AB de Villiers

AB De Villiers said that India’s chances in Australia hinge on pacers’ fitness, first Test result. (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia)

Former South Africa captain Ab de Villiers said that India’s chances in the upcoming Test series in Australia may hinge on the fitness of their pacers and on how they do in the first Test. “I think if they can keep the fast bowlers fit they have a very good chance. I saw some of the guys were not hundred percent fit (Bumrah and Bhuvi but have recovered now). If they can get all the fast bowlers ready, if not the best, they are one of the best bowling attacks in the world at the moment.”

Virat Kohli’s Indian team, ranked the no.1 Test team in the world, suffered 2-1 and 4-1 defeats in South Africa and England respectively in 2018. De Villiers was part of the Proteas squad that played in the three-Test series and admitted that the Indians probably played the better cricket.

“They came to South Africa and probably played the better cricket in the series. They lost England but the first Test was on a knife’s edge which would have changed the whole complexion of the series. They have got to take the opportunity, especially going to Australia. If you slip first Test match there, it becomes a snowball. Actually anywhere in the world, the minute you are playing away from home, the way you start is very important. They slipped in South Africa and England and it snowballed,” said De Villiers.

De Villiers stunned the cricketing world by retiring from the international game in May 2018.

Speaking on the sidelines of a promotional event in Delhi, De Villiers said that he remains on the fence about doing away with the toss in Test cricket. According to him, letting the away side make the choice of what to do first might force the hosts to make a fairer wicket. “And obviously the visiting team will decide on what it wants to do based on the conditions,” said De Villiers.

However, like many others criticising the proposal, De Villiers believes that toss has always been a part of Test cricket. “Having said that, there is no better feeling than to tour and win despite all challenges.”

De Villiers is someone who knows a thing or two about winning away from home. He has been involved in South Africa’s series wins in every Test playing country, save for the new additions of Ireland and Afghanistan. “It is the greatest feeling (to win in places like India and Australia). We can play around with the toss, but it is part of it. I would not want to change that,” he said.

De Villiers also said that he has no intention of coming out of his international retirement but intends to remain active in T20 leagues. The 34-year-old stunned the cricketing world when he announced that he will be retiring from all forms of the game for South Africa in May 2018. The announcement came on the heels of a successful Test series against Australia in which he scored 427 runs at an average of 71.16.

“I am pretty happy with my decision but I am not finished yet. You will see me playing around the world in the next few years. Once that drive is gone a little bit (it is tough to continue). I still love the game but playing 12 months in a year got a little too much for me,” he said. “I have two little boys at home. I had to make a really tough decision. But as they say ‘never say never’. You never know what is going to happen in the next six to 12 months. For now I am just looking forward to play some tournaments in months to come. It has been a very intense 15 years,” he said.

