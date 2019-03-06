India’s 1983 World Cup winning team led by Kapil Dev to feature on Kapil Sharma show

The Kapil Sharma show will witness a historic moment in its next episode when the host welcomes the 1983 World Cup winning team on its show. Led by Kapil Dev, all the members of the team, except Sunil Gavaskar are expected to be a part of the episode. Interestingly, instead of Archana Puran Singh, Harbhajan Singh will be sitting on the couch. In a video released on social media, Sharma shared some snippets of the interesting show.

Haar se lekar jeet ka tai kiya unhone yeh safar, ab suniye uske kuch mazedaar kisse Kapil ke sang! Dekhiye 1983 World Champions ke saath #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Sat-Sun, raat 9:30 baje. @therealkapildev @harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/vMVdylfuNw — Sony TV (@SonyTV) 6 March 2019

The comedy show which airs on Sony was involved in a huge controversy after calls for replacing Navjot Singh Sidhu over his comments on the Pulwama attack became a trend on social media.

Addressing the concerns, Sharma said, “There should be a permanent solution to this problem. If sacking Sidhu Ji was a solution, then Sidhu Ji is smart enough to walk out of the show himself. So, people are being misled with hashtags like ‘#BoycottSidhu’ and ‘#BoycottKapilSharmaShow’. Right now one should focus on the genuine problem and the attention of the youth should not be taken away from the real issue.”

“It’s all propaganda that keeps on running on Twitter and I don’t get involved in such things. I have started doing some good things and I want all of you to support me in this instead of creating controversies around my comments,” he added.