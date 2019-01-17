Indian women’s team to hosts England for three ODIs and three T20Is

The Indian women’s cricket team will play England in a three-match ODI series in Mumbai as part of the ICC Women’s Championship starting with the first match at the Wankhede stadium on February 22, BCCI said Thursday.

The two teams will also face-off in a three-match T20 International series in Guwahati starting March 4.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India and England & Wales Cricket Board announce the schedule for the upcoming Paytm home series of the India women’s team against England,” BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary said in a release.

“The series will comprise three ODIs that will start from 9:00AM IST and three T20Is which will start at 10:00AM IST.”

All the three ODIs will be held at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai with the second and third matches slated for February 25 and 28 respectively.

The T20Is will be played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on March 4, March 7 and March 9 respectively.

Ahead of the series, England will play a warm-up game against BP XI on February 18 at the Wankhede stadium.