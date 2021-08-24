India vs Australia: Yastika Bhatia, Renuka Singh Thakur included for tour Down Under

August 24, 2021 7:22:07 pm
Yastika Bhatia, Renuka Singh Thakur were named in the Indian Women’s squad which flies to Australia for a one-off Test, ODI and T20I series beginning on September 19.
The All-India Senior Women’s Selection Committee picked the squads on Tuesday for the upcoming tour which will comprise 3 ODIs, one Test match and 3 T20Is.
India Women have named their squads for the upcoming tour of Australia, which begins next month.
The series will comprise three ODIs, one Test and three T20Is. pic.twitter.com/MQ4jY6J1Dl
— ICC (@ICC) August 24, 2021
India Women’s squad for one-off Test & ODI series: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht.
India Women’s T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-