India vs Australia: Yastika Bhatia, Renuka Singh Thakur included for tour Down Under

The All-India Senior Women’s Selection Committee picked the squads on Tuesday for the upcoming tour which will comprise 3 ODIs, one Test match and 3 T20Is.

