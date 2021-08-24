scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 24, 2021
India vs Australia: Yastika Bhatia, Renuka Singh Thakur included for tour Down Under

The All-India Senior Women’s Selection Committee on Tuesday picked the squads for India Women’s upcoming tour in Australia.


August 24, 2021 7:22:07 pm
Indian women's cricket tThe Indian women's cricket team is playing a Test match after seven years. (Twitter/ICC)

Yastika Bhatia, Renuka Singh Thakur were named in the Indian Women’s squad which flies to Australia for a one-off Test, ODI and T20I series beginning on September 19.

The All-India Senior Women’s Selection Committee picked the squads on Tuesday for the upcoming tour which will comprise 3 ODIs, one Test match and 3 T20Is.

India Women’s squad for one-off Test & ODI series: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht.

India Women’s T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur.

