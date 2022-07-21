Indian women’s cricket team member tests positive for Covid-19 before CWG 2022

A member of the Indian women’s cricket team for the upcoming Commonwealth Games has tested positive for Covid19 before taking the flight to Birmingham.

India are set to face Australia in the opening match when women’s cricket makes its debut at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on July 29

The women’s cricket T20 competition will be held at the Edgbaston Stadium from July 29, with the bronze and gold medal matches taking place on August 7.

This will be the first time that Women’s T20 International will be featured in the prestigious multi-sport event. India is placed in Group A along with with Australia, Barbados and Pakistan. Sri Lanka, England, New Zealand and South Africa are placed in Group B.

The Indian team recently completed an ODI series whitewash against Sri Lanka and before that they also won a 3-match T20I series 2-1 against the same opponents.

Team India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, S. Meghana, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (Wk), Yastika Bhatia (Wk), Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana.

Standby: Simran Dil Bahadur, Richa Ghosh, Poonam Yadav.