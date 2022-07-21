scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Indian women’s cricket team member tests positive for Covid-19 before CWG 2022

A member of the Indian women's cricket team for the upcoming Commonwealth Games has tested positive for Covid19 before taking the flight to Birmingham.

By: Sports Desk |
July 21, 2022 8:32:45 pm
India is placed in Group A along with with Australia, Barbados and Pakistan. (File/AP)

A member of the Indian women’s cricket team for the upcoming Commonwealth Games has tested positive for Covid19 before taking the flight to Birmingham.

India are set to face Australia in the opening match when women’s cricket makes its debut at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on July 29

The women’s cricket T20 competition will be held at the Edgbaston Stadium from July 29, with the bronze and gold medal matches taking place on August 7.

This will be the first time that Women’s T20 International will be featured in the prestigious multi-sport event. India is placed in Group A along with with Australia, Barbados and Pakistan. Sri Lanka, England, New Zealand and South Africa are placed in Group B.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol ...Premium
UPSC Key-July 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol ...
PM’s ‘revdi’ remark: We need to disentangle good subsid...Premium
PM’s ‘revdi’ remark: We need to disentangle good subsid...
Behind BJP win in MP civic polls, several mini-victories for Cong; AAP, A...Premium
Behind BJP win in MP civic polls, several mini-victories for Cong; AAP, A...
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...Premium
Zubair bail order: Again, Supreme Court draws the red line on misuse of p...

The Indian team recently completed an ODI series whitewash against Sri Lanka and before that they also won a 3-match T20I series 2-1 against the same opponents.

Team India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, S. Meghana, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (Wk), Yastika Bhatia (Wk), Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana.

Standby: Simran Dil Bahadur, Richa Ghosh, Poonam Yadav.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda
Watch Video

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda

In abortion, the woman’s choice matters. The Supreme Court says so, too
Opinion

In abortion, the woman’s choice matters. The Supreme Court says so, too

Dinesh Gunawardena likely to be named Sri Lanka's next PM

Dinesh Gunawardena likely to be named Sri Lanka's next PM

Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol of Marriage’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Sport Integrity’ or ‘Symbol of Marriage’

Premium
ECB raises rates by 50 bps, its first hike in 11 years

ECB raises rates by 50 bps, its first hike in 11 years

Boris Johnson signs off with 'hasta la vista': What does the term mean?
Explained

Boris Johnson signs off with 'hasta la vista': What does the term mean?

Gauhati HC grants bail to student held for post ‘in support of ULFA-I’

Gauhati HC grants bail to student held for post ‘in support of ULFA-I’

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Walter Andersen writes: How Narendra Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Kerala students 'lap up' opportunity to respond to moral policing

Kerala students 'lap up' opportunity to respond to moral policing

Samantha Ruth Prabhu says situation with Naga Chaitanya not amicable

Samantha Ruth Prabhu says situation with Naga Chaitanya not amicable

Theresa May refuses to clap for Boris Johnson as he bids farewell
Watch

Theresa May refuses to clap for Boris Johnson as he bids farewell

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs ENG
IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya star as India wins ODI series
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 21: Latest News