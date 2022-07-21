Indian women’s cricket team member tests positive for Covid-19 before CWG 2022

July 21, 2022 8:32:45 pm
A member of the Indian women’s cricket team for the upcoming Commonwealth Games has tested positive for Covid19 before taking the flight to Birmingham.
India are set to face Australia in the opening match when women’s cricket makes its debut at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on July 29
The women’s cricket T20 competition will be held at the Edgbaston Stadium from July 29, with the bronze and gold medal matches taking place on August 7.
This will be the first time that Women’s T20 International will be featured in the prestigious multi-sport event. India is placed in Group A along with with Australia, Barbados and Pakistan. Sri Lanka, England, New Zealand and South Africa are placed in Group B.
Subscriber Only Stories
The Indian team recently completed an ODI series whitewash against Sri Lanka and before that they also won a 3-match T20I series 2-1 against the same opponents.
Team India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, S. Meghana, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (Wk), Yastika Bhatia (Wk), Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana.
Standby: Simran Dil Bahadur, Richa Ghosh, Poonam Yadav.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Latest News
US president Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19
Mouni Roy is ‘mentally’ on a beach, as she shares pictures in a gorgeous bikini
Explained: Five things to know about Droupadi Murmu, President of India
Akshay Kumar responds to criticism on being paired up with younger female actors: ‘They are jealous’
Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals why she did Family Man 2: ‘It was just this cry for a challenge’
EC should have passed proper order on plea against SAD’s registration: HC
In abortion, the woman’s choice matters. The Supreme Court says so, too
Droupadi Murmu, a president for our time
Not just players’ pool, it is also essential to build bench strength of coaches: VVS Laxman
International Chess Olympiad only a week away, Tamil Nadu village all decked up
Tour operators expect boom time this Durga puja season in Bengal
Explained: What does ‘hasta la vista’ mean — literally and in popular culture?