Indian women to tour Australia for A series in December

India women’s A team will embark on its maiden tour to Australia in December this year for a limited-overs series, Cricket Australia confirmed Friday.

The series is a part of an agreement between CA and BCCI to host annual A series between the two nations.

The first such series was held in October last year, when Australia A toured India for an ODI and T20 series.

During the tour, India A will play three ODIs and as many T20 matches in Brisbane and Gold Coast respectively starting December 12.

The three ODIs between India ‘A’ and Australia ‘A’ will be played in Brisbane on December 12, 14 and 16 while the T20 matches will be hosted by Gold Coast December 19, 21 and 23.

“Hosting the first A tour for our female cricketers is another important step in the evolution of the National Talent Pathway,” Australia’s Female High Performance Manager Shawn Flegler said in a statement.

“A lot of work has gone into the women’s pathway and we’ve already seen numerous players come through the system and show they are capable to taking the next step to international level.

“We now have annual tours for our Australia Under 19 team, the Women’s National Performance Squad is in its third year and now being able to schedule regular Australia A tours, both at home and away is the icing on the cake.”

India ‘sleeping giant’ of women’s cricket, says Australia coach

India are the “sleeping giants” of women’s cricket with the resources they have at their disposal, feels Australia coach Matthew Mott.

The interest in women’s cricket in India has been on the rise ever since they finished runners-up in the 2017 World Cup in the United Kingdom.

India also entered the semi-finals of last November’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies.

“They’re (India) the sleeping giant in women’s cricket. They’ve got a country that’s mad on the game, and in their batting they’ve already got three or four world-class players,” said Mott.

“The depth in their batting is outstanding, their bowling’s got potential as well and their fielding has improved out of sight,” he was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

India entered entered two World Cup finals (2005, 2017) but finished on the losing on both occasions.

But Mott believes if they continue in the same vein, the future is bright for women’s cricket in India.

“They’re going to be a force in world cricket. Having made that World Cup final (in 2017), and they’ve got a country of a billion people behind them as well, they’re going to be a huge force,” said the 45-year-old former Queensland all-rounder.