Indian team’s performance appraisal scheduled for October 10 and 11

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) will hold the Indian team’s performance appraisal meetings ahead of the second Test against West Indies in Hyderabad, The Sunday Express has learnt. The meetings with the team management and the chief selector are scheduled on October 10 and 11. The second Test commences from October 12.

“The CoA will have a discussion with the team management. It’s stock-taking of the team’s tours of South Africa, England and Dubai [for the Asia Cup]. This is a performance analysis meeting of the overseas tours. Captain Virat Kohli, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, head coach Ravi Shastri will be there. Chief selector MSK Prasad, too, will be present,” a source told this paper. India’s performance in the overseas Tests this year has been dismal. They lost the three-Test series in South Africa 2-1 earlier this year before getting a 4-1 hiding in England. Shastri, though, still believed that the current crop of players were much better travellers than their predecessors over the past 15-20 years.

“I can’t see any other Indian team in the last 15-20 years that has had the same run in such a short time, and you have had some great players playing in those series. So the promise is there, and it’s just about getting tougher mentally. You have got to hurt when you lose matches because that’s when you look within and come out with the right kind of answers to combat such situations and get past the finishing line. One day you will if you believe,” the head coach had said during the England series.

The CoA, however, took note of the batting slump and as this paper had reported, communicated to the head coach after the second Test in England that such performances despite adequate preparation time for the series were “unacceptable”. Over the 16 Test innings, South Africa and England combined, India managed to reach 300-plus totals only four times. At Birmingham they failed to chase down a victory target of 194. At Southampton, India had been bowled out for 184 in the second innings, chasing 245 for victory. Only Kohli stood tall amid the ruins. The repeated batting failures put the coaching staff under the scanner. With four Test matches lined up in Australia in the coming winter, the upcoming performance appraisal meeting is likely to hold significance.

