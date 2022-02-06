IND v WI, 1st ODI: Indian team wears black armbands to pay respect to late Lata Mangeshkar

The members of the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team wore black armbands in the first ODI against the West Indies here, to pay respect to the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who died on Sunday morning in a Mumbai hospital.

Mangeshkar, 92, one of the biggest music icons of the country, died due to multiple organ failure earlier in the day, according to her sister Usha Mangeshkar and doctors treating her.

“The Indian Cricket Team is wearing black armbands today to pay their respects to Bharat Ratna Smt Lata Mangeshkar ji, who left for her heavenly abode on Sunday morning. The queen of melody, Lata didi loved cricket, always supported the game and backed Team India,” the BCCI tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the BCCI, in another tweet, wrote: “The BCCI joins the nation in mourning the loss of Bharat Ratna Smt Lata Mangeshkar ji. The queen of melody enthralled the country for decades. An avid follower of the game and an ardent supporter of Team India, she helped create an awareness using music as a medium #RIPLataji.”

I consider myself fortunate to have been a part of Lata Didi’s life. She always showered me with her love and blessings. With her passing away, a part of me feels lost too. She’ll always continue to live in our hearts through her music. pic.twitter.com/v5SK7q23hs — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 6, 2022

She regularly used to watch cricket on tv . Tributes by team india https://t.co/grIN45eyuR — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) February 6, 2022

Deepest condolences on the passing of The Nightingale of India, #LataMangeshkar ji. Her music will be remembered for many generations. Om shanti! 🙏 🕉 pic.twitter.com/6l8RdUFsho — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) February 6, 2022

Truly an end of an era with the sad demise of #LataMangeshkar Ji. She is the legend and her voice will live in forever. Rest in peace. 🙏🏾 @mangeshkarlata — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) February 6, 2022

A Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) official said that the Indian flag will be flown at half-mast at the stadium and there will be no celebrations held by the state cricket body. Mangeshkar had tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to the Breach Candy Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where she was being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors.

Suresh Raina bereaved

Trilokchand Raina, father of former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, died on Sunday following a prolonged illness. “He was battling with cancer for the last one year,” a source told PTI.

Raina’s teammates including Harbhajan Singh offered their condolences on social media.