Thursday, September 02, 2021
4th Test: India wears black armbands in memory of Vasoo Paranjpe

The Indian cricket team on Thursday wore black armbands on the opening day of the fourth Test against England as a mark of respect to well-known cricketer and coach Vasoo Paranjpe, who passed away earlier this week in Mumbai.

By: PTI |
September 2, 2021 4:46:10 pm
India vs England, Fourth Test, ArmbandThe Indian team led by India's captain Virat Kohli ahead of the start of play on the first day of the 4th Test between England and India at The Oval in London on Thursday (Photo: AP)

“The Indian Cricket Team is sporting black armbands today to honour the demise of Shri Vasudev Paranjpe #TeamIndia,” the BCCI tweeted along with a picture of the Indian team wearing the black-arm bands.

Paranjpe, 82, died at his residence in Matunga in Mumbai on August 30 and is survived by his wife and son Jatin, who is an ex-national selector and India player. The cricket board had also earlier expressed its grief on Paranjape’s demise.

Several former India players, including legendary Sunil Gavaskar and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, had paid rich tributes to Paranjpe, who had served the game in various capacities.

