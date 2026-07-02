Indian team to travel Sri Lanka for Test match series after 9-years

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India will take on Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series in August. The last time India visited the island nation for a red-ball series was nine years ago in 2017, when the visitors whitewashed the hosts 3-0.
The upcoming series will be part of the World Test Championship, in which India is lingering in the mid-table in fifth spot after their last 2-0 series loss at home against South Africa. The recent Test match against Afghanistan is not part of the cycle which India won.
The first Test of the series will be played on August 15th at Galle, followed by the second, starting on August 23, to be played at SSC Colombo.
India, who have made two finals but never won the WTC title. India will also tour New Zealand this year for a two-match Test series in November-December.
India began the Shubman Gill captaincy era with a commendable 2-2 draw in England before winning the home series against the West Indies.
The Sri Lankan spinners in their own backyard will provide another stiff challenge to the Indian batters. A strong spin attack led by Prabhath Jayasuriya. With Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis in the ranks, India can’t afford another slip-up in spin-friendly conditions, given their current WTC ranking. That’s why the selectors earlier sent a strong A squad to give the batsmen exposure to conditions in Galle, which will host one of the Tests.
In the first Test, Sai Sudharsan and Dhruv Jurel, who have been regulars in the side in the recent red-ball fixtures, made a sublime 132 and 141, respectively, in the first unofficial Test in Galle. The second game begins on Thursday at the same venue.
India are yet to announce their squad for the series.
|Match
|Dates
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|Time (SLST)
|1st Test
|15-19 Aug
|Galle International Cricket Stadium, Galle
|10:00 AM
|10:00 AM
|2nd Test
|23-27 Aug
|Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo
|10:00 AM
|10:00 AM
|Pos
|Team
|Matches
|Wins
|Losses
|Ties
|Draws
|No Result
|Points
|PCT
|1
|Australia
|8
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|84
|87.50
|2
|South Africa
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|36
|75.00
|3
|New Zealand
|6
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|52
|72.22
|4
|Bangladesh
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|28
|58.33
|5
|India
|9
|4
|4
|0
|1
|0
|52
|48.15
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|16
|44.44
|7
|England
|13
|4
|8
|0
|1
|0
|38
|24.36
|8
|West Indies
|9
|1
|7
|0
|1
|0
|16
|14.81
|9
|Pakistan
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8.33
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