Indian team to travel Sri Lanka for Test match series after 9-years

India will take on Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series in August. The last time India visited the island nation for a red-ball series was nine years ago in 2017, when the visitors whitewashed the hosts 3-0.

The upcoming series will be part of the World Test Championship, in which India is lingering in the mid-table in fifth spot after their last 2-0 series loss at home against South Africa. The recent Test match against Afghanistan is not part of the cycle which India won.

The first Test of the series will be played on August 15th at Galle, followed by the second, starting on August 23, to be played at SSC Colombo.