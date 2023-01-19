scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
'The fact that the next best score wasn't even 40', 'Out of the world', 'Chabuk': Indian team reacts to Shubman Gill's double hundred

In his 149-ball knock, Gill smashed 19 fours and nine maximums, reaching his double century with three consecutive sixes off Lockie Ferguson.

India's Shubhman Gill celebrates scoring a century during the first one-day international cricket match between India and New Zealand in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Shubman Gill became only the fifth Indian to score a double hundred on Wednesday in the first ODI against New Zealand in Hyderabad.

A knock that propelled India to 349 in the first innings, eventually helping the hosts claim a 12 run win and win him the player of the match award.

“Surreal. One of the best innings I’ve seen in my life,” said India all-rounder Hardik Pandya of the innings in a BCCI video. “Even if he wouldn’t have got a double hundred, it still would’ve been one of the best innings. Such grace, such effortless shots that he played. I don’t get goosebumps, I actually got goosebumps when he got that double hundred.”

Former India captain Virat Kohli, also showered high praise for the 23-year-old.

“I would call it outstanding, considering the fact that the next best score wasn’t even 40,” Kohli said. “The fact that he got double hundred was a knock at a very very high level. He was totally in his element today and he showed why so many people have been saying such great things about him over the years. I wish he builds on this and today was just a privilege to watch him bat. It was an outstanding knock.”

India head coach Rahul Dravid, who also coached the India U19 World Cup winning side that featured Gill back in 2018, termed the knock as the batter ‘just achieving his potential’ with ‘many more to come’.

Suryakumar Yadav, who became only the second India batter to score three hundreds in T20Is called Gill’s innings as ‘chabuk’.

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 19:54 IST
