scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 11, 2022

Indian T20 team needs more batters who can bowl: Anil Kumble

Kumble is of the view that every player should understand the specific role assigned to him and once that's finalised the team should stick to that.

India's Rohit Sharma shakes hands with teammate India's Hardik Pandya . (AP)

Power hitting will rule T20 cricket going forward and the Indian team needs to play a brand of cricket where big-hitting batters contribute with the ball for the balance of the side, former India coach Anil Kumble has suggested.

The Indian team was blown away by England’s power hitters Alex Hales and Jos Buttler in the T20 World Cup semifinal in Adelaide on Thursday.

India’s timid batting approach invited criticism from all quarters as it led to a heavy defeat that spelt the ouster of the side from the premier ICC event.

“…what I see as something that certainly needs to be done is, how we keep talking about bowlers need to bat. But I think in Indian cricket, you need batters to bowl too for the balance of the team,” Kumble was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.com.

“That’s exactly what England have. They had too many choices. They used Liam Livingstone. Moeen Ali has hardly bowled in this tournament. So those are the choices that you need.” Kumble found fault with the selection of Indian teams, saying the current trend needs to change.

“Unfortunately even in the India A team that gets picked, it’s mostly batters who don’t bowl. It’s important to create that brand of cricket and say that this is how the Indian team is going to do it and it should follow right through the system.

“I think the more and more you play T20s, it’s going to be like this, where you just come and show your power. So that’s exactly how I think T20 is going to go forward,” he said.

Kumble is of the view that every player should understand the specific role assigned to him and once that’s finalised the team should stick to that.

Advertisement

He went to the extent of saying that that role should not be restricted just to the national team and the players must go back to domestic cricket with the same mindset.

“One is of course having that brand of cricket and then choosing the players to do that but I think it’s also important that these players play their specific roles wherever they play.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“Because it’s not about just playing that role for India and then going back to your domestic cricket and franchise cricket and then changing the way you’re going to go about it. For example, Pant today (Thursday) batted for India at No. 6, he walked in in the 19th over. He never does that in domestic cricket,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘I don’t think the human need for friendship is going away&#8...Premium
‘I don’t think the human need for friendship is going away&#8...
Could India be a mediator between Russia and Ukraine?Premium
Could India be a mediator between Russia and Ukraine?
Maharashtra will discuss return of Shivaji sword with UK PM: ministerPremium
Maharashtra will discuss return of Shivaji sword with UK PM: minister
GST panel on online gaming likely to propose earlier formula on ratesPremium
GST panel on online gaming likely to propose earlier formula on rates
Advertisement

“So you need some kind of role definition as well there and that’s something I think is very critical if you’re going to build a potent team where you need a back-up for those roles and not necessarily your six best players whatever role they can. It’s very difficult to do that in a World Cup.”

First published on: 11-11-2022 at 01:30:41 pm
Next Story

Protest at Ghaziabad’s Panchsheel Wellington society over dog bite incident ends, builder vows action

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

England storm into World Cup final with 10-wicket rout of India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 11: Latest News