scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, June 21, 2020
COVID19

‘My first hero’: Indian sportspersons share heartwarming messages on Father’s Day

Sportspersons posted some heartwarming messages on social media on the occasion of Father's Day on Sunday.

By: Sports Desk | Published: June 21, 2020 7:42:42 pm
Virat Kohli and Harbhajan Singh posted throwback photos with their fathers. (Twitter)

Sportspersons posted some heartfelt messages on social media on the occasion of Father’s Day on Sunday. While some, like Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and Harbhajan Singh, had messages of gratitude to their fathers, some others, like PR Sreejesh, posted photos of them with their children.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

‘Yoga is a way of life’: Sports stars celebrate International Yoga Day
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jun 21: Latest News