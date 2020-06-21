‘My first hero’: Indian sportspersons share heartwarming messages on Father’s Day

Virat Kohli and Harbhajan Singh posted throwback photos with their fathers. (Twitter) Virat Kohli and Harbhajan Singh posted throwback photos with their fathers. (Twitter)

Sportspersons posted some heartfelt messages on social media on the occasion of Father’s Day on Sunday. While some, like Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and Harbhajan Singh, had messages of gratitude to their fathers, some others, like PR Sreejesh, posted photos of them with their children.

This father’s day, I urge you all to be grateful for the love of your father but always look for your own path to move forward in life. You’ll never have to look behind because they’re always watching over you whether they’re physically there or not. Happy father’s day 😊💛 pic.twitter.com/u87hHWL03b — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 21, 2020

मेरे पिताजी मुझे हमेशा कहते थे.की बेटा फल उन्हीं वृक्षों पर लगते हैं जो झुके हुए होते हैं ज़िंदगी में चाहे आसमान को छू लेना पर याद रहे पैर हमेशा ज़मीन पर लगे रहें ।पिताजी ऐसा एक दिन नहीं निकलता जिस दिन आपकी याद नहीं आती हो.आप जहाँ भी हो मुझे हमेशा आशीर्वाद देते रहना 🙏🙏🙏love u pic.twitter.com/684cVWIKXZ — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 21, 2020

Happy Father’s Day Dad!! It’s a shame we don’t have many pics together maybe because we end up talking more and clicking picture less 🤔🤔#FathersDay pic.twitter.com/nHuU5kJhIq — Heena SIDHU (@HeenaSidhu10) June 21, 2020

Responsible fathers … Keep the fitness & keep the love 🤝🤝🤝 https://t.co/S8c7kNXK05 — sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) June 21, 2020

Thank you for being the greatest influence in my life! Whatever I have achieved, I owe it to you. Happy #FathersDay! pic.twitter.com/ERq9u9iZRt — Sharath Kamal (@sharathkamal1) June 21, 2020

Penned a few words for my father—my first hero.#FathersDay pic.twitter.com/gl9ZrGgj9I — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 21, 2020

