Indian Royals vs Bangladesh Tigers Live Streaming, Asian Legends League 2026

Indian Royals vs Bangladesh Tigers Asian Legends League 2026 Live Streaming Online: India will take on Bangladesh

Indian Royals (IR) vs Bangladesh Tigers (BT), Asian Legends League 2026 Live Streaming: India will take on Bangladesh in match 3 of the Asian Legends League 2026 at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi on Wednesday. While Bangladesh are led by Shakib Al Hassan, India has yet to name its captain.

Six teams will compete in the competition, with each playing one another in the round-robin format. The top four will qualify for the playoffs.

Indian Royals vs Bangladesh Tigers LIVE Streaming

When is the Indian Royals vs Bangladesh Tigers match?

The Indian Royals vs Bangladesh Tigers will take place on Wednesday, June 3, at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi. The match will start at 4:30 pm IST.