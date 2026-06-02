Indian Royals vs Bangladesh Tigers Live Streaming, Asian Legends League 2026

Indian Royals vs Bangladesh Tigers Asian Legends League 2026 Live Streaming Online: The Indian Express gives the livestreaming details of Indian Royals vs Bangladesh Tigers in the Asian Legends League

By: Sports Desk
2 min readJun 2, 2026 05:56 PM IST
IND vs BANIndian Royals vs Bangladesh Tigers Asian Legends League 2026 Live Streaming Online: India will take on Bangladesh
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Indian Royals (IR) vs Bangladesh Tigers (BT), Asian Legends League 2026 Live Streaming: India will take on Bangladesh in match 3 of the Asian Legends League 2026 at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi on Wednesday. While Bangladesh are led by Shakib Al Hassan, India has yet to name its captain.

Six teams will compete in the competition, with each playing one another in the round-robin format. The top four will qualify for the playoffs.

Indian Royals vs Bangladesh Tigers LIVE Streaming

When is the Indian Royals vs Bangladesh Tigers match?

The Indian Royals vs Bangladesh Tigers will take place on Wednesday, June 3, at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi. The match will start at 4:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the Indian Royals vs Bangladesh Tigers in India?

Sony Sports Network has bought the broadcast rights for the Indian Royals vs Bangladesh in India.

Indian fans can watch the live stream of the Indian Royals vs Bangladesh on FanCode.

Indian Royals squad Players: Shikhar Dhawan, Naman Ojha, Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yusuf Pathan, Rishi Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Harbhajan Singh, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sudeep Tyagi, Anureet Singh, Pawan Negi, Manpreet Gony, Shadab Jakati, Faiz Fazal, Stuart Binny

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Bangladesh Tigers squad Players: Shuvagata Hom, Tushar Imran, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Naeem Islam, Ziaur Rahman, Nazmus Sadat, Dhiman Ghosh, Abul Hasan, Muktar Ali, Ariful Haque, Elias Sunny, Alok Kapali, Shafiul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Nadif Chowdhury, Mehedi Maruf, Jubair Hossain, Asif Ahmed

Full Schedule and Timings

June 2 Sri Lankan Lions vs Afghanistan Pathans – 4:30 PM IST

June 3 Pakistan Panthers vs Asian Stars – 12:30 PM IST

Indian Royals vs Bangladesh Tigers – 4:30 PM IST

June 4 Afghanistan Pathans vs Asian Stars – 12:30 PM IST

Indian Royals vs Sri Lankan Lions – 4:30 PM IST

June 5Pakistan Panthers vs Afghanistan Pathans – 12:30 PM IST

Sri Lankan Lions vs Bangladesh Tigers – 4:30 PM IST

June 6 Indian Royals vs Pakistan Panthers – 3:30 PM IST

June 7 Asian Stars vs Sri Lankan Lions – 12:30 PM IST

Bangladesh Tigers vs Afghanistan Pathans – 4:30 PM IST

June 8 Sri Lankan Lions vs Pakistan Panthers – 3:30 PM IST

June 9 Bangladesh Tigers vs Asian Stars – 12:30 PM IST

Indian Royals vs Afghanistan Pathans – 4:30 PM IST

June 10 Pakistan Panthers vs Bangladesh Tigers – 12:30 PM IST

Indian Royals vs Asian Stars – 4:30 PM IST

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