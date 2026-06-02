Indian Royals vs Bangladesh Tigers Live Streaming, Asian Legends League 2026

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Indian Royals (IR) vs Bangladesh Tigers (BT), Asian Legends League 2026 Live Streaming: India will take on Bangladesh in match 3 of the Asian Legends League 2026 at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi on Wednesday. While Bangladesh are led by Shakib Al Hassan, India has yet to name its captain.
Six teams will compete in the competition, with each playing one another in the round-robin format. The top four will qualify for the playoffs.
Indian Royals vs Bangladesh Tigers LIVE Streaming
When is the Indian Royals vs Bangladesh Tigers match?
The Indian Royals vs Bangladesh Tigers will take place on Wednesday, June 3, at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Nairobi. The match will start at 4:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the Indian Royals vs Bangladesh Tigers in India?
Sony Sports Network has bought the broadcast rights for the Indian Royals vs Bangladesh in India.
Indian fans can watch the live stream of the Indian Royals vs Bangladesh on FanCode.
Indian Royals squad Players: Shikhar Dhawan, Naman Ojha, Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yusuf Pathan, Rishi Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Harbhajan Singh, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sudeep Tyagi, Anureet Singh, Pawan Negi, Manpreet Gony, Shadab Jakati, Faiz Fazal, Stuart Binny
Bangladesh Tigers squad Players: Shuvagata Hom, Tushar Imran, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Naeem Islam, Ziaur Rahman, Nazmus Sadat, Dhiman Ghosh, Abul Hasan, Muktar Ali, Ariful Haque, Elias Sunny, Alok Kapali, Shafiul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Nadif Chowdhury, Mehedi Maruf, Jubair Hossain, Asif Ahmed
Full Schedule and Timings
June 2 Sri Lankan Lions vs Afghanistan Pathans – 4:30 PM IST
June 3 Pakistan Panthers vs Asian Stars – 12:30 PM IST
Indian Royals vs Bangladesh Tigers – 4:30 PM IST
June 4 Afghanistan Pathans vs Asian Stars – 12:30 PM IST
Indian Royals vs Sri Lankan Lions – 4:30 PM IST
June 5Pakistan Panthers vs Afghanistan Pathans – 12:30 PM IST
Sri Lankan Lions vs Bangladesh Tigers – 4:30 PM IST
June 6 Indian Royals vs Pakistan Panthers – 3:30 PM IST
June 7 Asian Stars vs Sri Lankan Lions – 12:30 PM IST
Bangladesh Tigers vs Afghanistan Pathans – 4:30 PM IST
June 8 Sri Lankan Lions vs Pakistan Panthers – 3:30 PM IST
June 9 Bangladesh Tigers vs Asian Stars – 12:30 PM IST
Indian Royals vs Afghanistan Pathans – 4:30 PM IST
June 10 Pakistan Panthers vs Bangladesh Tigers – 12:30 PM IST
Indian Royals vs Asian Stars – 4:30 PM IST
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.