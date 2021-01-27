Indian-origin teenager Tanveer Sangha picked in Australia T20I squad

Tanveer Sangha represented Australia at the U19 Cricket World Cup in 2019, where he was comfortably the team’s highest wicket-taker with 15 scalps at 11.46 and an economy rate of 3.58. (ICC)

Indian-origin spinner Tanveer Sangha, 19, is among three uncapped players Australia have picked for their tour to New Zealand for a five-match T20 series starting next month.

The other uncapped players are Sydney Sixers opener and gloveman Josh Philippe and Hobart Hurricanes speedster Riley Meredith.

Australia T20 squad for Qantas Tour of New Zealand: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Kane Richardson, Jhye Richardson, Daniel Sams, Tanveer Sangha, D’Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa

Congratulations to Daniel Sams and Tanveer Sangha who have been named in the Aussie squad for the upcoming T20 tour of New Zealand! ⭐️#ThunderNation pic.twitter.com/OJPNmtdvwh — Sydney Thunder (@ThunderBBL) January 27, 2021

Sangha finished the BBL regular season as the competition’s joint third-leading wicket-taker with 21 scalps at 16.66 and an impressive economy of 8.04 runs per over.

While Zampa and Agar continue to be Australia’s more experienced spin options, Sangha’s breakthrough to the senior team had been anticipated since last year, when he turned out to be Australia’s highest wicket taker at the U19 World Cup.

“Adam Zampa has developed into one of the best spinners in international white ball cricket and we have been most impressed by Tanveer Sangha, who has been brilliant throughout the pathways and with the Sydney Thunder this season,” selector Trevor Hohns said in a statement.

Tanveer’s father, Joga Sangha, hails from Rahimpur, a village 20km from Jalandhar. Joga moved to Australia in 1997 for education before eventually settling down in the southwestern suburbs of Sydney. Joga Singh works as a Taxi driver in Sydney, while Tanveer’s mother works as an accountant in Sydney.