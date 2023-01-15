scorecardresearch
Indian cricketers offer prayers at Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram

Sources said a few cricketers and other BCCI officials reached the temple at 10 am today.

Indian coach Rahul Dravid alongside team on the left and Padmanabhaswamy temple on the right. (FILE)
A few Indian cricket team members, who are in the state capital for the final ODI against Sri Lanka, on Saturday visited the famed Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple here and offered prayers.

Indian players Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey visited the temple.

A photo of the cricketers along with BCCI officials and the temple authorities were shared on social media.

The third ODI, a day-night match, is ongoing at the Greenfield International Stadium here.

First published on: 15-01-2023 at 17:59 IST
In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
