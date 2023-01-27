Axar Patel ties knot: Ishant Sharma and Jaydev Unadkat attend wedding in Vadodara

Team India all-rounder Axar Patel tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Meha Patel in Vadodara on 26th January.

The all-rounder skipped the ODI series against New Zealand this time owing to his wedding. Although he did not share any photos or videos, fellow cricketers who attended the wedding have shared pictures from the day on their social media accounts.

Team India left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat also attended the wedding. He took to Instagram to share a picture with the newlyweds. He uploaded the picture with the caption: “Lots of love & good vibes to the newly weds! ❤️ Welcome to the club.. 😉🥂”

Fan accounts of the cricketer also shared videos and photos from the wedding on Twitter:

Wedding pics of Axar Patel & Meha Patel. pic.twitter.com/kAjsiO9K4H — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 27, 2023

Another cricketer who attended the ceremony was Axar’s team India and Delhi teammate Ishant Sharma.

Axar and Meha got engaged in January 2022 after reportedly dating each other for a long time. Making their engagement official, Axar had posted a picture of the couple against a stunning proposal setup in the background. “Today is the new beginning of our life. Together and forever. Love you till eternity,” his caption read.

Meha, too, posted a picture of the couple cutting a cake and wrote, “Finally the wait is over.”