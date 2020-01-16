Follow Us:
India’s octogenarian superfan Charulata Patel passes away

The 87-year-old lady had become an overnight sensation on social media after she met Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma after the India vs Bangladesh match.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: January 16, 2020 11:53:16 am
Charulata Patel with Virat Kohli

Charulata Patel, the enthusiastic octogenarian fan at India’s cricket games during the 2019 World Cup, has passed away. Patel, who met with Indian captain Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma after the match between India and Bangladesh at the tournament, passed away Wednesday. Photos of her attending India’s matches had made her a sensation on social media.

Her demise was announced on Instagram.

“It is with a heavy heart that I inform you, our beautiful grandmother took her final breath on 13/01 at 5.30pm. She was such a sweet little lady, it’s true ‘small things come in small packages’ our Dadi was a delight, she was/is truly extraordinary. She was our world. I want to thank you all for making her feel special last year, she loved the attention. A big thank you to @virat.kohli you made her feel extra special, meeting you and @rohitsharma45 was the best day of her life (she told us this on multiple occasions). May Lord Shiva bless her atman always, please all say a prayer.❤”

Charulata Patel Instgram handle The Instagram post announcing her demise. (Screenshot)

Even the official handle of the Indian cricket board condoled her demise.

After her meeting with Kohli and Sharma, the Indian captain had tweeted thanking her for her support.

Dressed in a saree, woollen sweater and shawl, Patel had the Indian flag painted on her cheeks and seated in a wheelchair cheered the team with a plastic trumpet at Edgbaston.

In an interview with the ICC website, Patel had said, “I like cricket because my children used to play cricket for Surrey.”

Patel said she was born in Tanzania, but she always took pride in the Indian cricket team since her parents are from there. She said she had begun tracking cricket actively since her retirement.

“For 20 years. I feel like they are my kids so I feel very happy to see them,” Patel had said.

Virat Kohli named ICC’s ODI, Test captain of 2019; Rohit Sharma bags ‘ODI cricketer of the year’
