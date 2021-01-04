Indian cricket team tests negative for coronavirus in Australia

The Indian cricket fans can heave a sigh of relief as the team tests negative in their recent COVID-19 Tests in Melbourne, bringing controversy surrounding five players breaking protocols to an end.

“Playing members of the Indian Cricket Team and support staff underwent an RT-PCR Test for Covid-19 on January 3, 2021. All tests have returned negative results,” Bcci said in its media release.

The entire Indian cricket contingent will travel to Sydney for the third Test against Australia together in the same chartered flight on Monday.

Vice-captain Rohit Sharma, opener Shubman Gill, stumper Rishabh Pant, pacer Navdeep Saini and batsman Prithvi Shaw — landed themselves into an ongoing investigation into a bio-security protocol breach by them. Cricket Australia, in a media release on Saturday, said it is probing the matter jointly with the BCCI after a video of the players at an indoor restaurant was posted by a fan, who identified himself as Navaldeep Singh on Twitter.

The Australian media on Sunday claimed that the fourth Test in Brisbane has been jeopardised as the tourists are reluctant to travel there in view of stricter quarantine rules.

But it is learnt that the fourth Test, starting at the Gabba from January 15, will take place as scheduled. The series is level at 1-1 with the visitors preparing to take on Australia in the third Test in Sydney now.