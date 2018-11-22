WATCH: Indian cricket team arrives in Melbourne for second T20I against Australia

The Indian cricket team arrived in Melbourne on Thursday for the second T20I against Australia in hope of levelling the series after losing the first by four runs.

The first T20I proved to be a morale booster for the hosts as India first faltered in the field, letting Australia score 158 for four before rain shortened the contest to 17 overs a side. Glenn Maxwell was the star batsman for Australia, hammering 46 runs off 24 balls.

With a revised target of 174 runs in 17 overs, India then finished short on 169 for seven despite a sublime 76 by opener Shikhar Dhawan and a pulsating 30 off 42 balls by Dinesh Karthik.

It is expected to rain in Melbourne in the second half of this week, so there is a slight chance that the second T20I could also be rain-affected.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Washington Sundar.

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Ben McDermott, Glenn Maxwell, D’Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.