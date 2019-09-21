Toggle Menu
Indian cricket fans slam ICC, BCCI for ‘disrespecting’ Rahul Dravidhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/indian-cricket-fans-slam-icc-bcci-disrespecting-rahul-dravid-6015005/

Indian cricket fans slam ICC, BCCI for ‘disrespecting’ Rahul Dravid

Both the ICC and the BCCI were lambasted on Twitter by Indian cricket fans over their descriptions of Rahul Dravid on Friday.

Rahul Dravid, Rahul Dravid NCA, Rahul Dravid NCA head, Rahul Dravid controversy, Rahul Dravid coach, Rahul Dravid conflict of interest. Rahul Dravid BCCI, cricket news
Rahul Dravid is currently in charge of coaching players at the NCA (File Photo)

Both the ICC and the BCCI were lambasted on Twitter by Indian cricket fans on two separate counts – firstly, for the ICC listing Rahul Dravid as a left-handed batsman on the ‘Hall of Fame’ section of their website and secondly for the BCCI captioning a photo of him with Ravi Shastri with the words ‘two greats of Indian cricket’.

Last year, Dravid became the fifth Indian to be inducted in ICC’s Hall of Fame. However, he is listed on the ICC website as a left-handed batsman, a description Indian fans have not taken kindly to.

A screenshot of the Hall of Fame section of the ICC website

Dravid was spotted at the India training session on Friday. BCCI drew flak for a post where they said Dravid and Ravi Shastri were two ‘greats’ of Indian cricket.

Dravid is currently in charge of coaching players at the NCA.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android