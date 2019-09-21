Indian cricket fans slam ICC, BCCI for ‘disrespecting’ Rahul Dravid

Both the ICC and the BCCI were lambasted on Twitter by Indian cricket fans on two separate counts – firstly, for the ICC listing Rahul Dravid as a left-handed batsman on the ‘Hall of Fame’ section of their website and secondly for the BCCI captioning a photo of him with Ravi Shastri with the words ‘two greats of Indian cricket’.

Last year, Dravid became the fifth Indian to be inducted in ICC’s Hall of Fame. However, he is listed on the ICC website as a left-handed batsman, a description Indian fans have not taken kindly to.

##shame on you @ICC . After 16 years of International cricket, 13,288 test runs with 36 centuries and 63 half centuries, 10889 ODI runs with 12 centuries and 83 half centuries you did not even know that, Rahul Dravid is right hand Or Left hand batsman!!!! — samir rout (@businessodisha) September 20, 2019

@ICC @ICCMediaComms …ICC are u drunk ? Or high on what ?? When did Rahul Dravid bat left handed !! A world governing body can’t get facts right of a legend ! #RahulDravid pic.twitter.com/62rXaGv0T7 — Deric Gladson (@dericgladson) September 20, 2019

Dravid was spotted at the India training session on Friday. BCCI drew flak for a post where they said Dravid and Ravi Shastri were two ‘greats’ of Indian cricket.

Two greats of Indian cricket are Rahul Dravid & Ravi Shastri!!! Is that a joke @BCCI ? Don’t disrespect #RahulDravid Sir please 🙏 https://t.co/dfCrB8jW6U — ANUSHMITA 🐼 (@anushmita7) September 20, 2019

One of the great is Rahul Dravid, unable to find the other one https://t.co/Jwe7mjyBM4 — PoRaPo | ಪೋರಪೋ (@urslikithbh) September 20, 2019

Dravid is currently in charge of coaching players at the NCA.