Indian cricket fan deserves to know more about Rohit Sharma’s fitness: Gavaskar

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has demanded more transparency on the injury status of India’s limited-overs’ vice-captain, Rohit Sharma, after he was seen practicing at the Mumbai Indians’ nets, hours after being left out of the squad for the upcoming tour of Australia.

The BCCI senior national selection committee, while announcing the three teams for the Australia tour on Monday, did not shed much light on Rohit’s hamstring injury and said that its medical team will continue to monitor his progress.

Amidst his injury concerns, Rohit Sharma went about his business as usual as he hit the nets on the same day and looked in good touch.

“We are talking about the Test matches, which are a month and a half way. What actually is the problem with him will help everybody. And if he is practising in the nets for Mumbai Indians, then honestly I don’t know what kind of injury it is,” Gavasakar told IPL broadcaster Star Sports after the game between Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah on Monday.

“I think a little bit of transparency, a little bit of openness about what actually is the problem with him will help everybody,” he added.

“The Indian cricket fan deserves to know, more than anything else. The franchisees, I understand. They don’t want to give their hand away. They don’t want to give the oppositions any psychological advantage.

“But we are talking about the Indian team here. Even Mayank Agarwal for example. For an Indian cricket fan, they ought to know what happens to two of their key players,? Gavaskar said.

The tour of Australia comprises three T20 Internationals, as many ODIs and four Tests. The series is scheduled to start on November 27.

The most notable absentees from Virat Kohli’s squads are top-order batsman Rohit Sharma and pace bowler Ishant Sharma, who have been excluded because of injuries sustained during the Indian Premier League

Rohit may not be in the India squad but there is a possibility that he will return to lead Mumbai Indians later in the IPL.

Ahead of the CSK game on October 23, Mumbai Indians had said that Rohit had suffered a hamstring injury in the game against KXIP on October 18.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.