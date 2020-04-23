Indian batsmen were better but played for themselves, we played for Pakistan: Inzamam ul Haq

Inzamam ul Haq played for Pakistan between 1991 and 2007. (File Photo/Reuters) Inzamam ul Haq played for Pakistan between 1991 and 2007. (File Photo/Reuters)

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam ul Haq, speaking about the differences between the Indian and Pakistani cricket teams during his time, said that there was a lot more cohesion within his team and that Indian batsmen used to play for individual records.

“During my playing days, India’s team had a superior batting record on paper. But even if we made a 30 or 40, it used to be for the team. When one of them got a 100, it wasn’t for the team, it was for himself. That was the difference between us,” Inzamam said in a conversation with Ramiz Raja on the latter’s Youtube channel.

Inzamam was speaking about the need for having a coach and a captain being on the same paper and the need to back players even if they fail. He went on to say that if individual players feel that their places in the team are in danger, they would start playing for themselves and lose sight of the team’s needs.

Recalling how Imran Khan backed him even when he had poor performances to show, Inzamam said Pakistan’s success at the 1992 World Cup is proof that the team-first approach worked.

“Imran Khan was not a very technical captain, but he knew how to get the most out of his players. He backed the young players, he backed the players he believed in and this made him a great captain,” said Inzamam.

