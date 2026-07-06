Samson dropped, Prabhsimran called up in India squad for Zimbabwe tour

Sanju Samson has been dropped while Prabhsimran Singh has received a maiden call-up to the India squad as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 15-man squad on Monday for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe. Ishan Kishan has been listed as the wicketkeeper in the squad and Prabhsimran could be back up for him with 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also finding a place. Sooryavanshi, who replaced Samson at the top of the order when he made his international debut in the second T20I against England on Saturday, could be first-choice opener in the tour along with Abhishek Sharma.

Apart from Prabhsimran, Ashok Sharma and Yash Thakur have also earned maiden call-ups while Rinku Singh makes a return to the squad. The series will be played entirely in Harare, with three T20I matches scheduled for July 23, 25 and 26.

Samson played a stellar role in India’s run to the 2026 T20 World Cup title. He then blew hot and cold for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL before managing scores of 5 and a duck in India’s humiliating 2-0 defeat to Ireland. Samson then scored just one run in India’s first T20I against England, which was eventually washed off.

The 31-year-old was then replaced at the top of the order by Sooryavanshi in the second T20I, with the latter thus becoming the youngest to ever make his debut for India. Samson had been playing as a pure batter in the ongoing tours of Ireland and England, with Kishan keeping wickets.

Fast bowler Mayank Yadav also returns to the Indian setup. Mayank had turned eyes with his pace and accuracy over the past couple of seasons in domestic cricket and IPL but his progress has been hampered by injuries.

India’s squad for Zimbabwe tour: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Varun Chakaravarathy, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Prabhsimran Singh (WK).