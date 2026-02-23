‘They will go into insecurity’: R Ashwin warns India against panic changes to playing XI for Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe

Ashwin said that players needed to sort their issues out themselves and too many chopping and changing could create insecurity within the dressing room.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readFeb 23, 2026 03:12 PM IST
India will need to win both their remaining matches against Zimbabwe and West Indies in Chennai and Kolkata and hope for South Africa to also win their remaining two matches to stand a chance to make it to the semi-finals next week. (AP Photo)India will need to win both their remaining matches against Zimbabwe and West Indies in Chennai and Kolkata and hope for South Africa to also win their remaining two matches to stand a chance to make it to the semi-finals next week. (AP Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has said that making too many changes to the playing XI for the Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe won’t be the solution to India’s woes, following their 76-run loss to South Africa in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The 39-year-old said that players needed to sort their issues out themselves and too much chopping and changing could create insecurity within the dressing room.

“It is time to find solutions. We think solutions are made by making changes. No. Players will find solutions themselves if there is stability in the team. We have to keep the environment such that players feel stable and think for themselves and bring in solutions. We cannot think of always making changes. They will go into insecurity otherwise,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel ‘Ash ki Baat’.

The 106-Test veteran also felt that India needed to reinstate Axar Patel in the playing XI for the game in Chennai on Thursday and also consider the option of picking Kuldeep Yadav for the match, which is now a must-win encounter for the co-hosts.

“At the end of this defeat, I cannot think what they will do. They can think of many things. You have to bring Axar back. Playing in Chennai, they may think of another spinner and Kuldeep. They might think of Sanju Samson, as there are talks about Tilak and Abhishek. But if we can keep things stable, these thoughts will not come. In such a campaign, I am not saying do not make changes for people who are not in form, but if you keep making changes, there will be doubt within the dressing room,” he added.

India will need to win both their remaining matches against Zimbabwe and West Indies in Chennai and Kolkata and hope for South Africa to also win their remaining two matches to stand a chance to make it to the semi-finals next week.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
T20 World Cup | Slow death: South Africa's change-of-pace proves India's undoing in Ahmedabad in a run-chase that never got going
South Africa vs India T20 World Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: India crumble as South Africa shatter the myth of invincibility
India vs South Africa T0 World Cup
T20 World Cup | Another day in the life for Jasprit Bumrah: Immaculate spell from pace spearhead first pegs South Africa back, then stalls their assault
Jasprit Bumrah picked three wickets against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 game in Ahmedabad. (PHOTO: AP)
T20 World Cup | Jasprit Bumrah’s magical slower ball: The last thing Ryan Rickleton saw was a doorknob turning
Jasprit bumrah India vs South Africa

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
Advertisement
Best of Express
Direct benefit transferred: How a network in Rajasthan diverted cash from PM-Kisan, pension schemes
Direct benefit transferred: How a network in Rajasthan diverted cash from govt schemes
Mexico’s most wanted drug leader ‘El Mencho’ killed in military operation
Mexico Cartel Death
'Namaskar' from London: Why Alia Bhatt's Hindi speech at the 2026 BAFTAs is winning the internet. Watch
Alia Bhatt
Dharmendra is the only Indian actor to feature in BAFTA's In Memoriam segment, alongside Diane Keaton, Robert Redford
Dharmendra features alongside Udo Kier in the In Memoriam segment at the BAFTA Awards.
Watch: This man is ‘delivering Blinkit orders’ on a horse in Rajasthan
Dressed in traditional attire and a turban, the man rides with a bright yellow Blinkit delivery bag
The ‘loneliest’ monkey: Why millions are rooting for Punch, the baby macaque with a toy orangutan
Zookeepers are hand-raising Punch
T20 World Cup | Slow death: South Africa's change-of-pace proves India's undoing in Ahmedabad in a run-chase that never got going
South Africa vs India T20 World Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: India crumble as South Africa shatter the myth of invincibility
India vs South Africa T0 World Cup
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Despite US tariffs hike to 15%, most countries better off: Where India, others stand
Trump, tariffs
‘Classroom without walls’: Why Indians are embracing skillcations as a form of travel with purpose
skillcation
Google bans Antigravity users over OpenClaw access, cites surge in ‘malicious usage’
Alongside its highly anticipated release of Gemini 3, Google on November 18, introduced its new AI-powered coding tool.
Advertisement
Feb 23: Latest News