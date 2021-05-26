‘Getting stronger’: Team India gear up in hard quarantine ahead of WTC final

Updated: May 26, 2021 1:40:07 pm
With the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand on the horizon, Team India have already started their preparations in full swing.
On Tuesday, captain Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri joined the England-bound squad’s bio-bubble for an eight-day hard quarantine in Mumbai.
The team is expected to fly out on June 2 after all the playing and non-playing members return three negative RT-PCR results.
“Getting stronger each day,” BCCI posted on Twitter with a video of Team India members preparing for their upcoming busy schedule next month.
Team India’s first stop will be in Southampton where they will play New Zealand from June 18. Following their 3-1 win against England at home, India finished as the top-ranked side in the WTC standings and booked their place in the final.
After the final, India will play a five-match Test series against England.
Earlier in May, the selection committee of BCCI named a 20-man squad for the inaugural WTC final and the five-match Test series against England.
India squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).
