Common thing in 1983, 2011 and 2024 Indian World Cup teams which Kaif says current team has to build

In the ongoing series against the West Indies, Indian bowling has looked off-colour. While inexperience has been one side of the coin, the other side has been a lack of ability to execute the right deliveries under pressure. Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif reminded the Indian side of the cliché that strong bowling lineups win the World Cups. He went down memory lane and reminded how India won the 1983, 2011 and 2024 World Cups.

“If you look at the 1983 World Cup final, we won due to our bowling. In the 2011 final, we restricted Sri Lanka to 270 and won. In the 2024 T20 World Cup final, we defended 170-odd against South Africa. So history says it. A good bowling team wins you trophies. So it is the responsibility of the captain to build a good bowling team. There is a lot of work to be done right now. You need to learn not to compromise on the bowling,” he said in a video on his YouTube channel.