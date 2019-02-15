We have shortlisted 18 players for the World Cup, says MSK Prasad

India’s national selection committee chairman MSK Prasad on Friday said that they have narrowed down the options available to 18 cricketers for the upcoming ODI World Cup. He further added that BCCI are in talks with their respective IPL franchises to manage their workload ahead of the mega-event in United Kingdom.

Before the World Cup, India’s players will be involved in the heavy duty and draining Indian Premier League (IPL) which starts on March 23 and ends in the middle of May. It gives the players little time to recover for the May 30-July 14 extravaganza.

“We have shortlisted 18 players and we will rotate them during the World Cup. As far as workload management is concerned, it is yet to be worked out. There are discussions happening on that front and we will let you know,” said MSK Prasad to reporters after India’s squads for T20Is and ODIs were selected for the Australia series starting February 24.

When BCCI’s acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary was asked this question, he admitted that the franchises have diverse views on the matter. “If your question suggests that the franchises will be wary of resting players, it is an issue we will deal with considering it’s a World Cup year. There have been views from franchises and I am not going into specifics,” he said.

He also urged the franchises to keep the national interest in mind. “And also considering the fact that all the franchises are Indian franchises, the interest of the country, of doing well at the highest international level, is paramount,” Choudhary said.

Whether the IPL franchises who have splashed out millions for the top guns will agree to rest India players in their roster remains to be seen.